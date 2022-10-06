MURRAY — After a brutal start to the season that was fraught with injuries to key players and lots of disappointment on the field, Calloway County’s football team had a bye week.
It probably could not have come at a better time. Instead of having to focus on another opponent, this ultra-young group was able to do something many coaches relish in the middle of a season.
They got the chance to work on basic fundamentals, something that for players who have been faced all season with dealing with opposing players much older and bigger had to seem like a breath of fresh air.
“We went back to the basics this week and really focused on blocking assignments and tackling,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, whose team stands at 0-6, heading into the final stretch of the season.
“For us, it is getting healthy and working on fundamentals, ”he said, when asked what he felt was the most important part of the off week.
Calloway is coming off its first Class 4A 1st District contest, a 61-7 loss at Madisonville-North Hopkins that, off first glance, seems like it was completely dominated by the host Maroons.
Yet, late in the first quarter, the Lakers had the ball with a chance to drive for the go-ahead score, down only 12-7. However, the drive stalled and, over the next several minutes, MNH scored four times, once on a punt return and three times after recovering kickoffs that the Lakers were unable to field.
True, some games this season have simply been a matter of being outmanned, such was the case in a 62-7 home loss to superpower Mayfield. However, the Lakers have more than been competitive at times this season and that is what Champion and his staff have tried to use to encourage this team.
This week, the Lakers return to action and have a road trip to the Hopkins County community of Mortons Gap ahead of them. This is also a return to district play as the Storm enters Friday night’s game with a record of 3-3 and 0-1 in district play after falling to district favorite Logan County by a 44-21 score at Mortons Gap this past Friday.
Last year, the Lakers and the Storm waged a tremendous battle at Jack D. Rose Stadium as Hop Central came back to score a late touchdown and two-point conversion to win, 30-29, which essentially clinched a playoff spot for the Storm.
This is also the final game of the season at Storm Stadium for Hop Central as it will be on the road from this point. The Storm is facing district games at MNH and Hopkinsville before ending the regular season at McLean County.
Calloway is in the opposite situation as this will mark the Lakers’ last road game of 2022 before they spend the final three weeks at Rose Stadium.
With a week to get away from game preparation and focus on handling the little things that make the difference in games, Champion said he is hoping his team will be ready to roll at Mortons Gap. And he said a win would do wonders.
“This team could definitely use a game in the win column,” he said, “but this will not be an easy game for us and we will have to play our best game to bring home the win. I think our guys can pull it off this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.