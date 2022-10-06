Weatherford

Calloway County's Levi Weatherford (19) holds on to the ball as Henderson County's Jaheim Williams (22) makes a tackle earlier this season in Henderson.

 DENNY SIMMONS / THE GLEANER

MURRAY  After a brutal start to the season that was fraught with injuries to key players and lots of disappointment on the field, Calloway County’s football team had a bye week.

It probably could not have come at a better time. Instead of having to focus on another opponent, this ultra-young group was able to do something many coaches relish in the middle of a season.

