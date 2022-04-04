MURRAY — Prior to the start of the season, Calloway County Head Baseball Coach Travis Turner talked about the youth of his team and how it might have to endure some lessons from the “school of hard knocks,” which has proven true.
Heading into Friday’s first-round game of the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Tournament, the Lakers had taken some rather large lumps against a very challenging schedule, which Turner said he designed for the purpose of toughening his players. Friday, it was time for the Lakers to show they can land some hard blows themselves, and they did, erasing an early deficit to beat visiting Trigg County, 8-4, and advance to Round 2 in two weeks.
“One of the lessons we’re trying to hammer home to these guys is that we need their energy all of the time and it’s easy to be excited when you’re running in front, but it’s much more challenging when things aren’t going well and we’re trying to teach them to love the game and love each other regardless of the result,” said Turner, who said he saw a lot of energy from his team (2-4) Friday. “In terms of life lessons, you’re not going to get very far if you’re not willing to dig in for someone else besides yourself and they were passionate for each other. You’re dressing all of these young guys so they can get a little crazy and play with energy and I thought that really helped us tonight.”
First, the Lakers needed to keep the Wildcats (3-8) from scoring too many runs and, thanks to senior right-hander Matthew Ray and an improving defense, that was accomplished. Ray went six innings in getting the win, allowing only four hits, while striking out seven batters. He did encounter some control issues in the sixth that allowed Trigg to score twice and cut into an 8-1 lead.
Turner said Ray’s effort was also necessary as Calloway is a bit thin in the rotation.
“We needed him to go deep into the game,” he said.
Teammate Gage Bazzell did allow a run in the seventh, but was able to retire the Cats without any further damage,
The other story was Calloway’s offense, which had deceptive numbers. The Lakers only had five hits, but they had many batters reach base on errors, courtesy of small ball.
Calloway used the bunt effectively to not only move runners on the bases, but cause trouble for the Trigg infield. The Cats ended with five errors.
With the Lakers getting runners on base, they took advantage of things like wild pitches or passed balls, scoring three times on those plays. There was also a steal of home by Cadwell Turner as he made a break for the plate as the opposing catcher lobbed the ball back to the pitcher.
This happened after Cadwell somehow advanced to third after surviving a rundown after a pick-off attempt at second in the bottom of the third.
“I had noticed the catcher wasn’t really checking him and I said, ‘Do you see what I see?’ He said he did and that was a big run because we were up 2-1 at the time and that put us up 3-1,” Travis said. “But because Matthew and the defense kept us in the game (including a double play in the fifth), we were able to push some levers that were kind of clever and get creative and that not only engages and energizes me but the kids too.”
Trigg pitchers walked six Lakers as well and four of those led to runs. Braden Pingel, Karsyn Starks and Jacob Akin all scored two runs with all of them drawing at least one walk. Pingel was 1-for-1 with an RBI, while Cole Lockhart was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
