MURRAY  Something has to give as the Calloway County Lakers welcome Fulton County to Jack D. Rose Stadium on Friday night. Both teams will take the field seeking their first win of the year after starting the season with 0-2 records.   

The young Lakers have struggled against a very difficult early-season schedule. After opening with a 61-6 road loss to one of the state’s best teams in Class 6A Henderson County, Calloway returned home for the annual Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic showdown against Murray High. The Tigers are among the top teams in the state in Class 2A and ran away from Coach Chris Champion’s squad by a score of 49-7.