MURRAY — Something has to give as the Calloway County Lakers welcome Fulton County to Jack D. Rose Stadium on Friday night. Both teams will take the field seeking their first win of the year after starting the season with 0-2 records.
The young Lakers have struggled against a very difficult early-season schedule. After opening with a 61-6 road loss to one of the state’s best teams in Class 6A Henderson County, Calloway returned home for the annual Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic showdown against Murray High. The Tigers are among the top teams in the state in Class 2A and ran away from Coach Chris Champion’s squad by a score of 49-7.
Calloway struggled in all three phases of the game against the bigger, faster, veteran-laden lineups of Henderson County and Murray. Youth and inexperience led to critical mistakes, which allowed easy scores for their opposition, but the Lakers’ coaching staff has seen growth in their youthful charges.
Champion will be looking for continued improvement against the Pilots on Friday, but knows that coach James Bridges, a Murray State alum, will be bringing a team capable of making big plays to Jack D. Rose Stadium.
“Fulton has some playmakers that can hurt you,” Champion said, when asked about the Pilots. “The big thing this week is staying focused and not taking any game for granted. Fulton County is sandwiched between Murray and Marshall (County) on our schedule, and those are typically two hard-fought emotional games. We can’t look ahead or dwell on the past. Fulton is better and we have to be ready for them.”
Limiting the effectiveness of Max Gibbs should be priority No. 1 for the Lakers. The sophomore quarterback is a dual-threat weapon with a big arm. Gibbs leads Fulton in both passing and rushing, while averaging 236 yards of total offense per game. He has also accounted for four of the Pilots’ six touchdowns.
If Calloway is going to secure its first win of the season, it must contain Gibbs, but he is not the only playmaker that Bridges has on his roster. Fulton boasts several players with the athleticism to take advantage of mistakes the Lakers make on defense.
Charles Goodman and JShon Jones are speedsters that have scored three receiving touchdowns and two rushing scores between them. The senior duo provide the Pilots with the big play weapons that could cause Calloway’s young defense trouble.
Jones is a shifty running back that averages 11 yards per carry and has scampered for two touchdowns and has another one receiving. Jones and Goodman both have the speed to take the top off of the defense. They have each gone over 100 yards receiving in a game this year and have hauled in all three of Gibbs’ touchdown passes.
Calloway will counter the Fulton attack with a defense that has been led by freshmen. Shaun Phillips and Logan Smith lead the team in tackles. The freshman duo is joined by sophomores Jaylin Crimpton and Joey Goucher as leading tacklers for the Lakers. One major concern for Calloway is the lack of pressure that Champion’s defense has been able to apply to the opposition.
Fulton is definitely not the caliber of opponent that Calloway faced in its first two contests, but it has averaged 20 points per game. The Lakers have only managed one offensive touchdown, while giving up almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
Wyatt Robbins enters the game averaging 122 yards per game through the air for Calloway. The freshman signal-caller has looked good at times, but his team has been outmatched in his first two starts. Sam Chapman has been the primary target for Robbins with 10 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. The duo could take advantage of a Fulton defense that has given up 418 yards per game.
An injury to senior running back John Durham has not helped Robbins as the Calloway rushing game has lost 9.5 yards per game. Durham should be back against the Pilots and could add another dimension to the offense. His return comes at the right time to gain traction for the Lakers’ rushing attack. Fulton’s opponents have posted close to 300 rushing yards per game.
Champion has seen improved play in the trenches from week-to-week. If that trend continues, and the hard-running Durham can find space, the Lakers could gain confidence against the Pilots.
“We felt that our offense and defensive line played much better this past week than Week One,” Champion said. “That is something we have got to stay consistent with. They raised the bar higher for themselves. We have to continue to improve our running game, and with the return of Jon Durham this week, we feel we will be able to accomplish that. Defensively, we just have to be better.”
Losing two lopsided games to start the season could have spelled doom for the Lakers, but Champion has been impressed with their hunger for growth.
“The team has responded well after our first two games,” Champion said. “We are living in reality, and that reality is that we are very young. The guys continue to show up and put in more and more work each week. It’s a great group of kids to coach, and by the end of the season I believe you will see an entirely different group of players.”
Friday marks Homecoming at Jack D. Rose Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the Homecoming ceremony scheduled for halftime.
