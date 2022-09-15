MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers return to the friendly confines of Jack D. Rose Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Head Coach Chris Champion and his Lakers have faced a difficult early season schedule that gets even tougher with state superpower Mayfield coming to town for this Friday’s contest.
Calloway is still seeking its first win of the year and is not likely to break into the win column against the undefeated Cardinals. Champion knows his young team will have its hands full with one of the best teams in the commonwealth.
“Mayfield is another team that we hope will help our kids mature,” Champion said, when asked about the challenge of the early schedule and the Cardinals in particular.
The Lakers have already faced three teams ranked in the top 15 in their respective classes. — the No. 10 and No. 13 teams in Class 6A and the No. 8 team in Class 2A. Mayfield is ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 2A poll and is considered a favorite to win a state championship.
JuJu Starks is averaging 10 yards per carry and 122 yards rushing per game. Starks has eight rushing touchdowns and is widely considered one of the best football players in the state. The 5-11, 200-pound back is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and has a combination of power and speed that the Lakers have yet to see this season.
Starks is the headliner, but is joined by quarterback Zane Cartwright and a host of other playmakers on the offensive side of the ball for the Cardinals. Cartwright has completed more than 60% of his passes for 132 yards per game and five touchdowns. Brajone Dabney is his top target with 16 receptions and three touchdowns.
Mayfield posted a pair of 36-0 shutout victories to start the season and followed those up with a close win over Paducah Tilghman. The Cardinals come into Friday after a 49-26 win over winless McCracken County.
Head Coach Joe Morris’ defense gave up a season-high 214 yards passing against McCracken and three scores as Mayfield allowed more points than the combined total of its first three opponents.
Despite the seemingly lackluster performance against McCracken, the Cardinals have only allowed 179 yards of total offense per game and Tilghman is the only team to gain more than 60 yards on the ground against the Mayfield defense.
Jax Rogers leads the defensive unit as the senior linebacker averages seven tackles per game for the Cardinals. Sophomore Ian Williams forms a formidable duo at linebacker with Rogers with just over six stops a game. Isaac Stevenson and Michael Hughes are right behind the two linebackers in tackles from their positions in the defensive backfield. Hughes has pulled down three interceptions and also has a fumble recovery to his credit, while Stevenson has one takeaway through the first four games. The Cardinals force an average of two turnovers per outing.
Calloway has an improving offense. The Lakers showcased a more balanced attack in their loss at Marshall County last week with 28 running plays and 22 passing plays. Calloway rushed for a season-high 94 yards behind 54 yards from Johnathan Durham and 33 yards from Shaun Phillips.
Wyatt Robins connected with five different receivers for 227 yards through the air. The freshman quarterback found Tate Weatherly and Levi Weatherford for long touchdown passes as Calloway moved the ball effectively.
Marshall limited Sam Chapman to only one reception, but Durham and Weatherly becoming more comfortable after each suffered a long layoff has given the Lakers’ offense a big lift. The hard-running Durham and explosive Weatherly give Calloway two more legitimate threats to help Robins put points on the scoreboard.
Calloway could have made the contest with Marshall more competitive but penalties and critical errors stopped several long drives. Keeping the defense off of the field and well rested is of utmost importance to Calloway due to limited depth. The Lakers have several players that are banged up and could miss Friday night’s action.
“John and Tate help the balance of our offense tremendously as well as the depth of our defense,” Champion said when asked about the importance of the duo. “We could be without a couple of players, and we have three more that are day-to-day.”
Champion will do whatever he can to help his Lakers learn to compete and fight to the finish. He has tried to schedule quality competition to prepare his youthful team for district play.
Mayfield exemplifies quality football. Champion knows that as well as anyone since he was a member of the Mayfield program before taking over at Calloway. The Cardinals recently moved into a tie for the third most all-time wins in the nation. Morris’ program now trails only Louisville Male, and Valdosta High School in Georgia.
“Our schedule will either make you get tough or quiet,” Champion said. “I hope by district play we are one of the toughest teams in the area, win or lose.”
