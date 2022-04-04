MURRAY — One day after dropping its first game of the season, defending Kentucky Class 2A state softball champion Calloway County was at risk of not emerging from the first round of the 2A Sectional 1 tournament.
On its home field, it was facing a strong Webster County program and, after scoring twice in the fifth inning, had watched the Lady Trojans tie the game in the seventh. The Lady Lakers needed a hero, and one emerged.
In fact, it was one of the youngest players on the team that supplied the winning blow as seventh grader Ashlynn Bazzell’s single to right field highlighted her 3-for-4 night at the plate and kept the Lady Lakers’ hopes for a repeat alive in a 3-2 win.
“She’s come up big for us twice now this season in clutch situations. She pulled through,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team (7-1) advances to the semifinals in two weeks at Webster’s home field in Dixon. “She doesn’t show her age at all. She’s just very steady, very composed. I’m very proud of her.”
Calloway appeared to still be suffering after-effects from a frustrating afternoon Thursday in which Pearl City (Ill.) took a 4-1 win at Central Park in Murray. The Lady Lakers, who had started the season with six straight wins that featured a very active offense, had been stymied, registering only four hits while being struck out 18 times.
Friday, Calloway did not score in the opening four innings, but Arant said things were different from Thursday’s experience.
“At least we were making contact and we were really seeing the ball off (Webster pitcher Chloe Papineau),” Arant said of her offense, which had a hard time Thursday. “I knew that it was a matter of time before we were going to put some baserunners on.”
Arant’s belief became reality in the fifth as a dropped third strike eventually gave Preslee Phillips a chance to bat with a runner at third. Phillips’ single put Calloway up 1-0. Moments later, after the speed of Phillips left her at third base, teammate Carson McReynolds executed a perfect sacrifice bunt to increase the lead to 2-0.
“When you have someone with speed like Preslee at third base, you just have to get the ball down and she’ll score,” she said. “But they answered right back.”
Indeed, the Lady Trojans (3-7) were not going away easily. Instead, Webster found a way to score two runs of their own in the sixth and the game went to the final inning tied. Calloway pitcher Izzy Housden did her job, holding the Lady Trojans scoreless in their half of the inning, setting the stage for Bazzell’s heroics and bringing a big sigh of relief for the defending state champs.
“I think they talk about (defending the state title) a lot among themselves. The 2A title meant so much to us as a program and these kids, and they have a lot of pride,” Arant said. “They are very serious about what we do.
“You think about the high emotions of this being the 2A and the high emotions that comes with it. You’ve got to get that first round past you. Now, I think we’re going to relax a bit going forward.”
Arant also said that, while it resulted in a tough day, playing on Thursday was good for her players.
“It was a hard day, but it was necessary,” she said. “Sometimes, you need to be humbled a little bit, but I think it was very important for us to see that kind of (pitching) speed back-to-back. We also don’t do well when we take a day off and I really do think if we (had not played Thursday), we would’ve really struggled (Friday night).
“I think the decision to play (Thursday) was justified and worked out in our favor.”
Housden worked the first inning, then came back for the final four frames, surrendering three of Webster’s four hits, while collecting six of Calloway’s 10 strikeouts, with eighth grader Laila Clark earning four strikeouts in the second and third innings.
