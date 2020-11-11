MURRAY — In the most unusual year on record for high school sports, it seemed that cross-country running would be one of the few sports we could enjoy without the COVID challenges that faced contact sports. Local harriers, however, took to the trails of Kentucky in a much different atmosphere than in years past. The changes in race procedures, from wave starts to carrying their masks with them as they ran, didn’t slow the runners down in their pursuit of excellence. Every competitor that laced up their racing shoes and conquered cross-country courses in 2020 deserves respect and recognition.
The 2020 Murray Ledger and Times All-District Cross-Country Team highlights only the top performers of the year. Six boys and six girls that represented their respective schools, families, and themselves in an exemplary manner this season have been chosen as members of the team. These twelve young men and women all endured unchartered adversity to put the best version of themselves out on the cross-country courses of the area.
All-District Boys Team
We should be treated to watching all of the boys on the All-District team racing next season as the boy’s team is comprised of three sophomores and three juniors. All six of the runners representing Calloway County, Marshall County, and Murray High turned in stellar performances this season amid difficult circumstances.
In alphabetical order:
Dominic Cashion - SO - Calloway County
Cashion medaled in seven of the eight races he entered.
Mike Wright Classic - 7th; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 4th; Marshall Invitational - 8th; Calloway County Championship - 3rd; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 5th; Graves County Classic - 3rd; 2A Region Championship - 7th; KHSAA 2A State Championship - 36th
Luke Cross - JR - Murray High
Cross medaled in every race in which he competed for the Tigers including winning one race. He set two school records in the process, although he was not able to participate in the post-season due to a COVID quarantine.
Mike Wright Classic - 9th; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 1st; Calloway County Championship - 2nd; Run The Trenches - 3rd; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 6th; Graves County Classic - 5th
Cade Flatt - JR - Marshall County
Flatt won three of the five races he entered this season and set two school records along the way.
Mike Wright Classic - 1st; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 1st; Marshall Invitational 1st;
3A Region Championship - 4th; KHSAA 3A State Championship - 29th
Samuel Lanham - JR - Marshall County
Lanham medaled in four races this season for the Marshals.
Mike Wright Classic - 4th; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 4th; Marshall Invitational - 5th; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 7th; Fast Cats Classic - 34th; 3A Region Championship - 22nd; KHSAA 3A State Championship - 164th
Ethan McCarty - SO - Marshall County
McCarty had four top-three finishes this season and medaled in six races.
Mike Wright Classic - 2nd; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 2nd; Marshall Invitational- 2nd; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 7th; Fast Cats Classic - 6th; 3A Region Championship - 10th; KHSAA 3A State Championship - 41st
Daniel Puckett - SO - Calloway County
Puckett medaled in every race and won two this season while setting two school records. He earned All-State honors at the state championship.
Mike Wright Classic - 6th; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 2nd; Marshall Invitational - 4th; Calloway County Championship - 1st; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 2nd; Graves County Classic - 1st; 2A Region Championship - 3rd; KHSAA 2A State Championship - 15th
All-District Girls Team
Three seniors headline the All-District team for the ladies, but the district will be in good hands next season as an eighth-grader, freshman and a junior complete the team. These six young women had outstanding performances during the 2020 cross-country season.
In alphabetical order:
Audra Fite - SR - Marshall County
Fite medaled in four races this season for the Marshals.
Mike Wright Classic - 4th; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 4th; Marshall Invitational- 9th; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 5th; Fast Cats Classic - 27th; 3A Region Championship - 14th; KHSAA 3A State Championship - 143rd
Presley Jezik - SR - Marshall County
Jezik posted the second-fastest five-kilometer time in the district this season and medaled in all three races she entered. She was not able to participate in the post-season.
Marshall County Invitational - 3rd; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 4th; Fast Cats Classic - 14th
Reese Settle - FR - Calloway County
Settle made an immediate impact when she started racing toward the end of the season. She medaled in her first two races including a second-place finish at the regional.
Graves County Classic - 5th; 2A Region Championship - 2nd; KHSAA 2A State Championship - 48th
Ainsley Smith - SR - Calloway County
Smith broke the long-standing school record for a five-kilometer race and set two other records in a senior season that saw her win seven races and earn All-State honors at the state championship.
Mike Wright Classic - 1st; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 1st; Marshall Invitational - 1st; Calloway County Championship - 1st; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 1st; Graves County Classic - 1st; 2A Region Championship - 1st; KHSAA 2A State Championship - 11th
Brooklyn Smith - 8th - Calloway County
Smith medaled in five races highlighted by a 3rd place finish at the Calloway County Championship.
Mike Wright Classic - 13th; Marshall Invitational - 12th; Calloway County Championship - 3rd; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 8th; 2A Region Championship - 4th; KHSAA 2A State Championship - 54th
Bella Swain - JR - Calloway County
Swain fought her way to three top-three finishes and seven medal performances this season.
Mike Wright Classic - 6th; Calloway County Quad Showdown - 3rd; Marshall Invitational - 4th; Calloway County Championship - 2nd; Fenton Dawson Invitational - 6th; Graves County Classic - 4th; 2A Region Championship - 3rd; KHSAA 2A State Championship - 63rd.
