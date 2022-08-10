CADIZ — Mother Nature won the night Tuesday as soccer matches involving Murray High and Calloway County teams were not able to be played due to lightning.
At Cadiz, Murray High was scheduled to participate in a girls/boys doubleheader that was to have served as the season openers for both Murray teams against host Trigg County.
The Lady Tigers actually did play about 39 minutes of the opening half of their contest and were leading 7-0 when the first lightning strikes were spotted, halting the contest. Attempts to play the remaining minute were not successful as lightning continued, despite no rain falling at the field.
That meant that the Tigers’ opener to the 2022 season also was a victim to the weather as that match was not even started.
In Murray, the story was the same as Calloway County’s Lady Lakers could not take the field at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex against Paducah’s St. Mary squad. Calloway was trying to go 2-0 on the season after a lightning-shortened 1-0 win over University Heights Academy Monday that was made official because that match reached the second half.
There was no word on the status of a boys match between Calloway and McCracken County in Paducah before press time Tuesday night.
