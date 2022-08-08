HOPKINSVILLE – Friday was a huge day for Murray-Calloway County high school girls golf.
At the Christian County Invitational Tournament hosted at Western Hills Golf Club, Murray High’s girls won the team championship, while Calloway County’s Javen Campbell, who had a somewhat slow start to the 2022 season, had what appears to be a breakout performance.
Campbell, who is the defending Kentucky State Class 2A Region 1 champion, had easily her best performance of the season as she carded an 18-hole score of 75 to win individual medalist honors. Campbell’s score was two strokes ahead of Logan County’s Abby-Grace Forbes and Hopkinsville’s Cate Blane.
Murray High’s Emerson Vaughn was fourth on the day with a 79 as she continued her improved play at the start of the season. That spearheaded a team score of 350 that gave the Lady Tigers the team title. Macy Saylor followed Vaughn with an 80, while Jansyn Hays continued to bring her score from the first tournaments to lower levels by shooting a 90.
Along with Campbell, Calloway had Brie Lucas break 100 for the first time this season with a 99.
Murray High took the team title by almost 30 strokes over second-place Breckinridge County.
On the boys’ side, Calloway’s Aidan Poston and Micah Koenecke had rounds of 78 and 79, respectively.
