MURRAY — As her team prepares for its 2021 season opener tonight at St. Mary in Paducah, Calloway County Head Girls Soccer Coach Savana Thielen said the main idea is turning defense into offense.
She said that the Lady Lakers may appear to be ultra-defensive when it comes to their setup on the field, which she said could feature a 4-5-1 look with only one forward. Looks are going to be deceiving, though, Thielen said.
“We’re really trying to teach the girls the 4-5-1 that uses some really strong defense in the middle of the field, then we’re going to send everybody forward and that’s pretty ambitious for us,” Thielen said.
Things were a little different during last year’s 7-4 campaign that featured center midfielder Elle Carson, who was voted Region 1 Player of the Year, Thielen said, because Carson’s foot skills were so good.
“Last year, we got into a habit of sending one or two players forward, so, this year, we’re going to be trying to press as many players as we can,” Thielen said.
So far, it appears the 4-5-1 idea is getting results. In their two scrimmages of the preseason, Thielen said the Lady Lakers were finding the net with frequency. They scored seven times against Ohio County and at least five times against Lyon County.
“And we had five or six different players who were scoring for us,” she said.
“We’re trying to pass the ball out wide, where, last year, we really tried to feed the ball to Elle.”
Senior Sunny Clark gives Calloway much stability in goal. Protecting her will be classmates Lucero Santos, McKenzie Love and Bailey Provine in the back line, but Thielen said she could see Provine being one of the players pushing forward on fast-break opportunities. The other defensive spot is up for grabs with junior Sydney Naber, sophomore Jennifer Santos and junior Sophie Hendley in the mix.
At midfield, junior Addi Schumacher looks to have inherited Carson’s center mid position with junior Harlee Davis, freshman Rylie Lencki, senior Rylee McCallon, freshman Avery Poston and sophomores Lillie Curtis and KayBre Gamble all looking to be part of the “5”and “1” in the 4-5-1 setup.
“We’ve got a really good group of girls and many of them have been together for quite a while,” Thielen said of how not only have those players been together for high school play, but they also teamed up on some club soccer during the offseason. “We were 7-4 last year, so we had a really good season and that was my first season with these girls so I was super thrilled.
“We did lose three seniors (along with Carson, Olivia Mikulcik was a defender and Kaitlyn Price was a midfielder), so we do have those gaps to fill.”
After St. Mary tonight, the Lady Lakers do jump into the fire known as 2nd District play with a road trip to defending region champion Marshall County on Thursday, followed by consecutive home matches with Graves County and Murray High.
“Our district is insane. Pretty much, if you make it out if this district, you’re doing pretty good,” she said.
Like many teams, Calloway is struggling a bit with keeping all of its players on the field because of COVID-19. Heading into tonight, Thielen said the Lady Lakers will be without about half of the squad in Paducah because of COVID protocols.
“So (tonight), that means we’re going to be pretty much all freshmen and sophomores and about three upperclassmen,” she said. “So it looks like it’s going to be one of ‘those’ seasons again.”
