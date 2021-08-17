MURRAY — After an easy win against Paducah Tilghman in their season-opener, Murray High quickly took a big step up in competition this past weekend.
In the DC Classic, hosted by state powerhouse Daviess County, the Lady Tigers faced two very strong squads. First, they faced state power Owensboro Catholic and took a hard-fought 1-0 loss before meeting a strong Meade County team in the second match of the day, which resulted in the Lady Tigers forging a 2-2 come-from-behind tie.
And the prospect of playing this kind of competition did not seem to bother Lady Tigers Head Coach Shauna Traylor at all.
“It’s good to play teams like this early on,” Traylor said. “O’Cath, of course, played (fellow 2nd District foe and defending Region 1 champion) Marshall County at the end of last year at state (beating the Lady Marshals in the first round) and, with Meade County, we saw them in our one game we played at the Bluegrass Games (this summer in Lexington).”
Those also were good experiences to allow this year’s Lady Tigers to become accustomed to life without two key players to last year’s team that finished one win shy of a region title. Angela Gierhart was an All-Region 1 selection at midfield and has taken her talent to hometown Murray State. Abby Elmore was a solid forward and is now at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee. They helped the Lady Tigers to a 9-7-2 mark.
This year, Murray High will rely on four seniors in forward Hollis Bourque, defender/midfielder Emily Hopkins (also an All-Region 1 selection last year), as well as forward Neveah Jones and midfielder Annabel Wilcher.
The junior class is large with seven players dotting the roster, including the Lady Tigers’ other All-region selection, forward Kyra Jones, who was huge in a come-from-behind win over McCracken County in the region semifinals
Traylor said she is looking for junior Peyton Wray to inherit Gierhart’s midfield spot. However, for Wray, or every other player, she wants them to know that they do not have pressure to get everything right at this point of the season.
“We are missing (the caliber of player that led to last year’s postseason run) right now, but we know it’s going to come. I tell them, ‘You don’t have to have it all together right now. We’re early in the season,’” Traylor said. “We want to be there by late in the season. That’s where it really counts.”
In goal is freshman Ella Parker and Traylor said to look for Wilcher and Hopkins protecting her in the back line, along with another member of the large junior class, Riley Campbell, as well as freshman Kerigan Welsh. Junior Anastasia Bryson has also seen time in net.
Kyra Jones, Bourque and Navea Jones can attack the net, as can junior Jalyn Fuqua, who did score Saturday against Meade. Freshman Ava Flota is also finding playing time on the front line, as is classmate Malaika Gachoka, while freshman Cora McConnell can join Wray and Howell in the midfield.
Those freshmen also bear watching, Traylor said, because they have already proven they can not only hang tough with the players of that classification from Region 1 schools, but they beat them as well.
“In the spring, when they were still eighth graders, they had an undefeated season and won districts and region,” she said. “So they’re confident. And I like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.