DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams competed in the 2022 Marshall County Invitational on Saturday. The Murray High girls placed sixth in the in the 16-team field, while the Lady Lakers claimed 11th. The Calloway boys joined the Lady Lakers with an identical 11th-place showing, while the Tigers finished right behind them in 12th place.
Sadie Lilly led the Calloway girls with a 22nd-place finish. Vayla Carlisle crossed the line in 28th, while teammate Bella Norsworthy was right behind her in 30th place. Makenzie Price finished 126th and Angie Emery rounded out the Calloway scoring in 139th place.
The Lady Lakers were without the services of Reese Settle. Settle is the defending Class 2A Region 1 champion and a prohibitive favorite to win another title this season. Madisonville North-Hopkins topped the field with three competitors in the top 10.
Leah Jenkins led the Murray High girls to their sixth-place finish by placing in the top 10. Jenkins came in ninth, while Jade Green managed a 14th-place showing. Sophia Spier finished 40th and Marlee Riddle returned to action for the first time in weeks with an 84th-place finish. Meg Robinson closed out the scoring for the Lady Tigers in 98th place. Madelyn Myers (112th), Macey Collier (148th), and Zoey Mason(161st) also finished the 5K course for Head Coach Emily Chipman’s squad.
In boy’s action, Guervenson Binfield-Smith had the best race of his young career and finished fourth for Murray High. Luke Tompkins was 36th, while Noble Kieffer came in 100th. Fellow Tiger Chris Bloomdahl crossed the finish line in 107th and Owen Riddle closed out the scoring in 119th place. Cullen Larkin (162nd), Thomas Bucy (203rd), and Gavin Gorman (206th) also conquered the course for Murray High.
Head Coach Jonathan Grooms’ Calloway boys team competed without Daniel Puckett. Puckett is one of the state’s top returning harriers and has had a brilliant season so far.
Dominic Cashion and Landon McCartney both medaled for the Lakers by finishing 19th and 20th respectively. Nathan Puckett came in 93rd and Aiden Grooms placed 116th. Thomas Cole was the final Calloway scorer in 120th place. Gary Rogers (149th), Isaac Martin (156th), Cesar Villeda (164th), Buxton Harrison (192nd), Dylan Price (198th), and Corban Henshaw (199th) also finished the race for Calloway.
Binfield-Smith defeated the Class A regional favorite William Lubas of Fort Campbell for the first time as he led Murray High to their 12th-place showing in the team standings. MNH dominated the team competition, winning by 100 points. All five Maroons scorers finished in the top 13 and four placed in the top six.
Murray High is scheduled to compete in the Mad Marshall Dash on Thursday, while the Calloway teams will travel to Louisville for the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday.
