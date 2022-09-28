DRAFFENVILLE  The Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams competed in the 2022 Marshall County Invitational on Saturday. The Murray High girls placed sixth in the in the 16-team field, while the Lady Lakers claimed 11th. The Calloway boys joined the Lady Lakers with an identical 11th-place showing, while the Tigers finished right behind them in 12th place.

Sadie Lilly led the Calloway girls with a 22nd-place finish. Vayla Carlisle crossed the line in 28th, while teammate Bella Norsworthy was right behind her in 30th place. Makenzie Price finished 126th and Angie Emery rounded out the Calloway scoring in 139th place. 