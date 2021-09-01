MURRAY — The Murray High and Calloway County cross country teams met up early in the morning on Saturday at the first annual Murray Tiger Meet. When the runners gathered at Murray High they were facing a hot and humid day as they navigated the three-mile course. Seven other high school teams joined the Lakers and the Tigers for the trek around the Murray High campus and the Murray State Arboretum. Calloway County claimed the team title in both the boys and girls team competitions, while Murray High finished as the runner-up in the girl’s race and the Tiger boys secured fourth place.
The girls teams took to the course first and Calloway County dominated the competition as four of the Lakers were among the top seven finishers. Reese Settle won in convincing fashion. Settle navigated the course almost 40 seconds faster than her closest competitor. Addison Jennings of Calloway County snagged the runner-up spot behind Settle as the two completed the race nearly three minutes ahead of the third-place finisher. Sade Lilly and Bella Norsworthy claimed fifth and seventh place, respectively, for the Lakers, while Emma Grooms crossed the line in 13th for Calloway County. The Lakers finished with a score of 22 points to take home the championship trophy.
Murray High was led by third-place finisher Leah Jenkins. Madeline Howell and Marlee Riddle crossed the finish line together to snag eighth and ninth place for the Tigers. Cammy Smith placed 14th in the race for Murray High, while teammate Meg Robinson staked claim to the final scoring position for the Tigers with an 18th place finish. Macey Collier rounded out the Tiger runners in the competition by coming in 23rd. Murray High claimed the runner-up trophy with a total score of 41 to finish 16 points ahead of third-place Fort Campbell.
The Calloway County trio of Daniel Puckett, Dominic Cashion and Landon McCartney captured the second, third and fourth places, respectively, for the Lakers en route to their team title. Ezra Foote came in 16th place, while teammate Aiden Grooms rounded out the Calloway County runners in scoring position with his 19th place finish. Other Laker runners to finish the race were Landon Carter (20th), Gary Rogers (28th), Dylan Price (32nd), Cesar Villeda (34th), and Nathan Puckett (38th). The Lakers claimed the championship with a score of 40 points.
The Murray High boys staked a claim to fourth place in the team competition with a score of 100. Noble Kieffer led the Tigers with his 14th place finish. Luke Thompkins was only two seconds behind Kieffer to secure 15th place for Murray High, while Wyatt Hampton came in 17th place. Ben Cauley nabbed 37th place and Chayse Yearry secured 40th place as the final Tiger scorer in the competition. Cody Hodges (45th) completed the Murray High contingent that competed in the race.
Next up for the Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams is a trip across town to the Calloway County Invitational. The Lakers will host the meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.