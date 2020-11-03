PARIS — Calloway County and Murray High cross-country runners competed at the KHSAA State Cross Country Meet in Paris, Kentucky this past weekend. The Lakers and Tigers both sent girls and boys to participate in the two-day meet which was held at the Bourbon County Cross Country course on Friday and Saturday.
The Class 2A championship was held Friday, Oct. 30, and Calloway had both boys and girls teams competing. Both Laker teams were looking to finish their season with a strong showing.
The Calloway County boys earned a 10th place finish as a team. Coach Jonathan Grooms was pleased with his team. ”Coming into the state meet I was thinking the boys would be 13 or 14 overall, ” Grooms said. ”They finished 10th which is one place better than our 11th place finish last year. The three through five group came through strong to help push us into that 10th spot. Their finish is even more impressive when we had the disadvantage of starting in wave 2 five minutes behind the lead runners.”
Daniel Puckett led the Laker boys around the trail as he capped a great season with a 15th place finish in a time of 17:19.67. His placement garnered Puckett a place on the KHSAA All-State team. Dominic Cashion came in 36th at 17:54.72, while teammates Eli Maggert (116th), Ethan Futrell (122nd), David Foote (127th), Nick Caldwell (168th), and Carson Bobo (226th) also represented Calloway.
“Daniel earned his first KHSAA All-State honors. This was the highest finish at state by a Calloway boy in the last 10 years,” Grooms said. ”This really just shows the fruits of his labors this season. I am really proud of his steady improvement as a runner.”
The Calloway girls team placed 11th in the meet. The Lakers were led by strong performances from their top four runners.
”The girls had the strong regional showing (first through fourth places) which gave us a glimpse of what they could do at state, ” Grooms said. ”The front four ran well again while fighting through the congestion of the loaded wave 1 group. The 11th place finish is so huge, especially when this team was 21st last year and 25th two years ago. The crazy thing is they were just 12 points from finishing eighth, ” Grooms continued. ”So close!”
Ainsley Smith finished her record-setting senior season in style at the state championship. Smith closed out her high school career by traversing the course in 20:32.69 and earned KHSAA All-State honors with an 11th place finish. Reese Settle finished in 48th place with a time of 22:06.06. Brooklyn Smith (54th), Bella Swain (63rd), Sadie Lilly (172nd), Emma Martin (175th), and Mackenzie Price (180th) rounded out the Laker competitors.
”Ainsley earned our second KHSAA All-State honors on the day. She followed the plan and ran a great final race of her high school cross-country career, ” Grooms said. “Her finish at state was the highest by a Calloway County girl going back to the 1980s.”
For Murray High, the state meet was more about building for the future. The young Tiger girls team qualified for the state meet and Wyatt Hampton grabbed the final qualifying spot for an individual boy at the regional championship last week.
In the boys’ race, the Tigers were without their lone boys or girls’ threat to finish in the the awards at the state meet as Luke Cross was forced out of the post-season. Cross, a junior, was sidelined by a contact tracing quarantine when one of his classmates tested positive for COVID-19. Fellow junior Wyatt Hampton managed the course in a time of 22:32.46 to finish in 204th place.
In girls action, Murray was led by eighth-grader Leah Jenkins. Jenkins finished 96th. Jade Green (147th), Marlee Riddle (164th), Kate Chipman (207th), Julia Castiello (208th), Kyra Shutt (210th), and Cammy Smith (211th) were the other Tiger harriers that completed the race.
Coach Emily Chipman was pleased with the performance of her young charges. ”State was a celebration capstone for my athletes, ” Chipman said. ”We had beautiful weather for a challenging course. We are proud of the hard our athletes have worked this year. We are thankful that we got to finish out our season with a wonderful state experience!”
2020 Season Recap
The Murray and Calloway County cross-country teams both had some historic performances as they navigated the most unusual cross-country season on record. Both teams got a huge win just to be able to hit the trails and compete in this year of COVID-19.
For Calloway County fans, the season-long dominance of Ainsley Smith was a pleasure to watch. She started off the year with a victory at the Mike Wright Classic in Cadiz and won every race she entered until the state championship.
Coach Grooms was beaming with pride as he spoke about his senior. ”She capped a season with seven wins, a broken five-kilometer school record, the first regional winner in school history, and a big-time race to earn All-State honors, ” Grooms said.
In amassing a perfect record, Smith seemingly moved effortlessly around the trails of the region as she ran away from the competition, but she wasn’t the only bright spot on the Laker girls team. Reese Settle, Bella Swain and Brooklyn Smith ran well this season and then put together a brilliant performance in the regional championship. The veteran Lakers set a great example for their younger teammates to follow.
”Our fifth through seventh place runners are young and the big meet experience they gained will really help for future seasons,” Grooms said.
The Laker boys were led by the one-two punch of Daniel Puckett and Dominic Cashion. Puckett bolted around the region’s courses as he consistently finished near the top of each race this season on his way to earning KHSAA All-State honors. Cashion gave the Lakers a steady performer who consistently medaled all season. Coach Grooms also got solid performances from seniors Eli Maggert, Ethan Futrell, and Carson Bobo.
Luke Cross returned to Murray High after two years as a varsity runner for one of the best programs in the state of Alaska. Cross gave the Tigers a runner with experience competing at a high level to help show their young team what it takes to compete. His impact was felt immediately as he medaled at his first race in Kentucky. Cross went on to become the first Murray boy in modern history to medal in every race of a season. He also became the first Tiger boy to win a race since 2013. Along the way, he set a couple of school records and posted the third-fastest five-kilometer time in school history. Cross will compete at the USATF Cross Country Junior Olympics and the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships later this fall. Fellow junior Wyatt Hampton gained experience and steadily improved throughout the season. The two are capable of leading Murray to become a much better team next season.
The young Tiger girls were anchored by eighth-grader Leah Jenkins, sophomore Marlee Riddle, and seventh-grader Jade Green. The trio improved dramatically throughout the season and led their team to a third-place finish in the regional championship. Jenkins had a sensational season with three top-five finishes, while Riddle had four top-ten finishes, and Green posted two top-ten finishes. These three, along with junior Sydney Wyatt could have the Tiger girls competing for an even higher finish in the region next year.
