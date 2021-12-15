MURRAY — As everyone knows by now, Friday night is going to go down in western Kentucky history as one of its worst ever, thanks to a monster tornado that tore its way through several communities, including Mayfield.
Ahead of that event, though, local high school athletic directors were having to make a determination that, pretty much, came down to gut instinct —whether or not to call off basketball games involving their teams.
For Calloway County High School A.D. Greg Butler, some maneuvering in scheduling seemed to put his campus’ boys and girls teams in position to beat the storm as those games with Christian Fellowship were moved from 7:30 to 5. However, Mother Nature pulled a fast one, as a tornado warning popped up a little after 5 for both Calloway and Marshall counties, after the games — the boys were at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray, while the girls were at the CFS campus in Briensburg — had started. This was well ahead of when the main weather event was supposed to initiate.
However, Butler said action was taken quickly.
“We had our plan and we executed it. Everyone in our gym was taken to areas where they were protected. They were safe,” Butler said of the situation at Jeffrey. The boys game was then halted with about three minutes left in the second quarter The girls game was also stopped at about that same juncture in Briensburg. “We had monitored it all day with both our board office and weather people who know a lot more about this stuff than we do. The storm that developed at about 5 was kind of a surprise.”
However, Butler also said that he and other school officials were fully aware that there was a second storm rapidly becoming a problem in Arkansas. This is what later would strike western Kentucky with a blow that will be felt for generations. Butler said that once he and others became aware of the second storm, the decision to go ahead and pull the plug was made.
“It was a difficult decision even then. We still thought we might have a chance to get the games in, but, as a school administrator, safety absolutely has to come first,” he said of the decision to not only end the game at Jeffrey, but to also bring the Lady Lakers home as well. However, he also said that the players receive consideration. “They have had so much taken away (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), you want to give it as much of a chance as you can. I’m not going to say that we’ll automatically cancel in the future (because of the end result Friday night) because I think we have to give our kids as much of a chance to play as we can.”
The situation facing Murray High A.D. Ann Greenfield and that campus’ administration was different from that of Butler and Calloway. Where bus ventures for the CFS and Calloway teams amounted to less than 30 minutes, facing the Murray High girls basketball team Friday was a jaunt of well past an hour to Muhlenberg County.
Greenfield said she began meeting with Murray High Principal Tony Jarvis at about 1:30 Friday afternoon to begin determining whether the Lady Tigers would make their long bus trip to Greenville to face Muhlenberg County. As the messages from the National Weather Service became steadily more serious, basically predicting that a potentially dangerous event would unfold later that night, she said the decision to not allow the team to travel became easier.
However, that did not happen until every possible avenue on how to make this work was exhausted.
“We began hearing that (Muhlenberg) might want to move their games up (possibly to 5). So, at first, we thought, ‘OK, this could work.’ However, we were looking at that and realizing they’re still going to be having three games that night (a boys game was to preceded the Murray High-Muhlenberg game), so we figured that would still be too long,” Greenfield said. “Even if they could get those games moved up, it was the trip back that was worrying us. Could we get our people back home in time?”
The trek to Greenville is about 1 1/2 hours. The tornado eventually reached Muhlenberg County at about 11:30.
Greenfield said each call like this will be different in the future. However, she said the intensity of the language with the advisories at the time the decision was made to not send the Lady Tigers to Muhlenberg made this a pretty easy decision.
“We made this decision based on the safety of our students and coaches,” she said.
On a personal note, both Butler and Greenfield have suffered greatly since Friday night’s tornado moved through the area.
Butler said his parents, who had been at Jeffrey to watch the Calloway-CFS boys game, had to seek shelter in a church near their home in the Clear Springs community near Mayfield. When they returned, Butler said they found that it had been leveled.
“But at least they’re safe and warm,” said Butler Monday night after spending most of the day in Graves County tending to his family. “Yeah, they lost some possessions that meant a lot, but their safety is what is most important.”
Greenfield has many friends in Mayfield and said the reports of devastation in that community have been very hard on her.
“I’ve listened to the stories coming out of there. These people have no homes, their businesses have been destroyed. I’ve cried. I’m not afraid to admit it,” she said.
There is no word on when the Calloway-CFS games will be rescheduled.
