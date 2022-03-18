MURRAY — Against a rugged schedule and having earned a trip to the Kentucky All “A” State Tournament, Murray High Head Baseball Coach Sam Rushing said a .500 mark in 2021 probably was not too bad.
The only problem Rushing had with last season was that his team would have had more success, with a little bit more consistency on the field.
“Last year, we were a stereotypical .500 team,” said Rushing, who has just started his third season with the Tigers. “We ended the regular season 16-16. It was one of those things where we’d win four or five games in a row and look really good, then we’d lose two or three in a row and we’d go a little flat.
“But we played a tough schedule. Our opponents were 100 games over .500, so to come out .500 at the end of the year, we actually felt pretty good about that.”
Producing optimism for Rushing this season is knowing that he has five seniors who all will have big roles for the Tigers, meaning they have valuable experience.
Andrew Orr returns at the catcher’s position and can also take the mound as a closer. Josh Eaton returns to the outfield after losing much of his junior year to an injury, while Nick Holcomb has already proven his worth this season, though in a losing effort, by striking out nine batters and surrendering only three runs in a 3-2 loss at Carlisle County.
Caden Kelly is a five-year veteran of the program who primarily handles the shortstop spot, while Kyle Crady has played since his freshman year and can play numerous infield positions, including pitcher.
“We have five seniors, which is about normal. We had four last year, but that’s usually half of our lineup,” Rushing said. “It’s a balancing act, so we’ve got a good blend of experience, but we’ve got some freshmen and some other guys we’re trying to break in that really need to step up for us.”
One underclassman Rushing already knows he can use is sophomore infielder Carson Tucker, who was an All-State selection in 2021.
“Carson had a very good year last year. He’s been voted a team captain this year, which I think shows how all of the guys look up to him,” Rushing said.
Murray High will also use a lot of arms on the mound. Along with Holcomb, Rushing said Kelly, Tucker, Orr, junior Carson Garner and freshman Cody Garner should see time at pitcher, as will sophomore Abram McNutt. They all will see time at other positions too.
“In the last couple of years, we’ve been trying to build a good middle school program and they’ve had some good years and we’ve been happy with (players that have graduated to the high school level) so far,” Rushing said. “They’re also a confident bunch and I like the idea of mixing them and creating competition for some of our older guys.”n
