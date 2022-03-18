MURRAY — As his seventh season as Calloway County Head Baseball Coach approached Thursday at Graves County, Travis Turner knew two things for certain.
The Lakers are going to be playing about three to four players every game this season who are getting their feet wet at the varsity level. That also means he still has some veterans who were part of a team that was 17-16 last season before falling to St. Mary in the semifinals of the Region 1 Tournament.
Those veterans include a pair of pitchers who can be very difficult to handle.
“We should be anchored by two of the best in the region in Matthew Ray, a senior, and Cadwell Turner, who is a junior, and both of those guys are who most coaches would tell you are among the best right handers in this region right now,” Travis said a day after his team scrimmaged traditional Region 1 power St. Mary (producer of many a Major League player) in Paducah. “We pitched both of them (at St. Mary) and they both looked really good, so we’re going to lean heavily on them.
“We’ve also got Karsyn Starks back for us this season and he’s also a senior who’ll be behind the plate. Then, we’ve got Gage Bazzell, another senior for us, who will be the utility guy and kind of play all over the place. We’ve got junior center fielder Brayden Pingel and we think Brayden is one of the best guys in the region at going at getting the baseball and he can really make an impact on the bases with his speed.
“We’ve also got Ty Weatherly (senior outfielder/pitcher) who is dealing with a little bit of an injury right now but he’ll be in there for us every day when he’s well. That’s a solid core for us.”
But Travis cautions there will also be a learning curve.
“We like our young talent of freshmen, sophomores and even some eighth graders that will make the varsity roster. And these are talented kids, but it’ll take a little time to get them to game speed I think,” he said, excited about the prospects for when this younger group matures.
“This class of sophomores will be seniors in two years and the freshmen will be juniors, so we’ve got a core there of about 15 or 16 kids that we think are going to be really good. So we need them to fall in love with the game now. Yes, they’re probably going to go to the school of hard knocks a bit, but they’re also going to get that experience for the next couple of years. When they’re juniors and seniors, that should help them a great deal.”
