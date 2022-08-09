MURRAY – Calloway County satisfied a goal it had wanted to accomplish for several years during the 2021 boys soccer season.
A program that had won the Region 1 Tournament in 2017 and '18, Calloway returned to the regional after surviving a simply outstanding 2nd District Tournament battle with crosstown rival Murray High, ending a season trilogy of matches that were probably as good to watch as any in the commonwealth in 2021. Calloway edged the Tigers in each contest, going overtime in the first match, coming from behind to win in regulation in the second contest and finally emerging with a shootout win in the tournament.
Now, as the 2022 season approaches its start tonight at defending Region 1 champion McCracken County, fifth-year Lakers Head Coach Evan Pierce and his team are looking to improve on last year’s 14-6 record that was second-best in the region. And with McCracken being the team that ended the Lakers’ season, Pierce said he believes the Mustangs represent a good place to start in ‘22.
“It gives us a really good challenge. Then, it’s a matter of trying to do what we’re always looking to do, be the best team we can be come tournament time,” Pierce said. “So playing a team like McCracken (who Calloway led well into the second half of last year’s regional contest in Paducah before the Mustangs’ depth seemed to come to the forefront in a 3-1 win) kind of opens our eyes to what we’re doing well and what we need to really improve on when we hit that district stretch, and we play in a really tough district.
“I think they got a little taste last year. It was the freshman, sophomores and juniors’ first experience of making it to a regional tournament (Pierce led the Lakers to consecutive region championships in 2017 and ‘18) so I think they really want to get back there.
“Especially the last seven, eight, nine years, we’ve had some really good teams come through and these guys are aware of our past because at least a couple of them had siblings play on those teams. I think they kind of want to make a name for themselves.”
Calloway does have several pieces back this season to help enhance those region title chances as six of the players that were starting at the end of last year return. What really has Pierce excited is that only one of those players is a senior, meaning the future appears to be bright even beyond this season.
That player — senior defender Dalton Puckett — was the anchor of the Lakers’ defense.
“Dalton is one of those invaluable players you need to have,” Pierce said. “He’s physically and mentally strong and he’s not afraid to go into the air (on 50/50 balls), but he’s also a big threat for us offense (as an extra attacker on set pieces, again emphasizing his abilities in the air on direct kicks and corners).”
The Lakers also return junior goal-keeper Jacob Akin, who played absolutely huge for Calloway at times last season.
Akin will be protected by a lineup that may include the most versatile player in western Kentucky in junior Ethan Carson, who is starting the season in the back but was a main scoring threat last year at both forward and center.
“And if Jacob were to go down, right now, our keeper would be Ethan,” Pierce said. “He is the definition of a utility player and he’ll play anywhere on the field for us, if he has to.”
Sophomore Zak Stark saw lots of action as a freshman and will be opposite of Carson as a center back, while sophomore Joe Morgan is at right back and sophomore Yaman Abo Al Haija will be at right back.
Puckett is stationed at defensive midfield, meaning he will be the first line of the defense.
On the other offensive side of the midfield stripe, Calloway has much experience with junior cousins Kolt and Jude Bazzell ready to once again help push the ball into the opposing team’s zone.
Kolt, who is being moved from the defense this season, has already shown in the preseason that he has the ability to be a playmaker, while Jude is known for not having fear of contact with a strong willingness to play physical when pursuing the ball. Plus, he always seems to be around it.
That is also true of junior center forward Bo Stom, who, like the Bazzells, has shown a strong foot from medium-to-long range. Freshman Anthony Alvarado is the youngest member of the proposed starting lineup but brings great athleticism to the right forward spot, while Jude’s younger brother, Canaan, a sophomore, was able to be one of several players that were thrust into the fray after a mid-season injury took exchange-student Kristian Agesen-Pagh off the field for the season, taking away a player that had become Calloway’s main scoring threat.
