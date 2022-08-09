MURRAY Calloway County satisfied a goal it had wanted to accomplish for several years during the 2021 boys soccer season.

A program that had won the Region 1 Tournament in 2017 and '18, Calloway returned to the regional after surviving a simply outstanding 2nd District Tournament battle with crosstown rival Murray High, ending a season trilogy of matches that were probably as good to watch as any in the commonwealth in 2021. Calloway edged the Tigers in each contest, going overtime in the first match, coming from behind to win in regulation in the second contest and finally emerging with a shootout win in the tournament. 

