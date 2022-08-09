MURRAY – Murray High Head Boys Soccer Coach Jared Rosa has had a very simple philosophy in the preseason ahead of tonight’s 2022 opener at Trigg County.
With eight starters from last year’s squad having graduated, he wants to see how bad his returning players want to fill those spots.
He wants to see passion and intensity.
“I want somebody to show me something, you know?” Rosa said Saturday, adding that he has seen that something extra for which he was seeking during preseason scrimmages and matches, where Murray High produced a 4-1 mark against other teams. “We have had some guys step up and show me those things and that’s what I’m looking for.”
Rosa, who is entering his seventh season at the Tigers’ helm, said that “show me something” idea brings him back to one of the more memorable occasions from last year (as the Tigers finished 12-9-1 and missed a spot in the Region 1 Tournament by a shootout loss to Calloway County in the 2nd District Tournament), a Kentucky All “A” State Tournament encounter with a Kentucky Country Day team that, at the time, was No. 1 overall in the state. The Tigers did fall by a 4-1 score but, in doing so, became the first team to score on the Bearcats.
“That was a fun game because we had a little bit of a blooper for their first goal and it’s almost like our team was a little bit of a volcano. As soon as that happened, though, we just went after them and we punched one back on them. This was the No. 1 team in the state at the time and we played with them,” Rosa said. “To fight your way through the gauntlet that is Region 1 and 2 of All ‘A’ and get a chance to play one of those private schools up there is a privilege and I hope (the returning players) took it that way and that they want to get back there and have that opportunity.”
Some of this year’s returning players were on the field that day in Frankfort. Most of them were watching from the sidelines, but they all were seeing the same thing, Rosa said.
“On given night, we can put 10 or 11 guys that are ready go on the field and have a big game,” he said.
Rosa, who was an All-State performer at Marshall County during his playing days and helped the Marshals reach the state Final Four, said he is also sticking with the philosophy he learned during that time. He wants his team to press the attack.
“I’m more attack minded. I like to go after the opponent. I don’t like to sit back and kind of see what they do. I want teams to adjust to us,” he said.
The attack portion of a soccer team is usually left in the hands of its forwards, the ones who are stationed closest to the opposing goal. Rosa said he appears to have a general idea of which players will be getting the call to start tonight at Cadiz.
One of those will be sophomore Max Rosa, who significant playing time last season for the Tigers. Classmates Nate Wyatt and Cooper Cunningham also appear set up front, while Coach Rosa said senior Cameron Murphy, though he has not seen the field much so far in his career, brings great speed to the position that he believes will eventually be felt by opponents.
Senior Dylan McCallon, who is one of two Murray High captains this fall, will return in the midfield. Brothers Collier Crouch, a senior, and Kellen Crouch, a freshman will also be players on whom Rosa will strongly depend this season, as will sophomore Leo DAmbrosio.
Then, there is the back, where Rosa’s “show me something” idea seems to have been exhibited the most. Seven or eight players are battling for the four available spots on the field and two players appear destined to share duties in the net.
“Right now, it looks like a two-headed monster at keeper,” Rosa said of how junior Pierson Kerrick and freshman Hank Fronza will probably trade halves as they look to take the spot occupied the past two seasons by the now-graduated Josh Eaton. “Kerrick was our backup last year, but we had Josh Eaton (an All-Region 1 performer) the whole time. Hank has looked good in the preseason but he doesn’t have that experience,so both are getting thrown in and we’re seeing where their strengths are.”
Rosa does have experience in spots with the backfield with seniors Carson Gillam (the team’s other captain) and Gavin Harris almost certainly taking two of those starting spots. Then, it is a free-for-all with junior Jack Richey, sophomore Jimmy Kjellberg, sophomores Nick Clinton and Preston Key and freshmen Brady Burkeen and Xavier Robinson all in the mix to earn a starting spot for tonight’s opener.
However, while this may seem like a potential problem to some, Rosa said he is absolutely comfortable with such a situation.
“That’s great for competition,” Rosa said. “We’ve got a slew of guys wanting these spots and they’re playing like they want them, and that’s what I’m wanting to see. I’m looking for intensity from them and I want guys who want to learn the system and do it the way we’ve done it for so long.”
