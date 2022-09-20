PADUCAH— After competing in the McCracken County Invitational last weekend, Head Coach Emily Chipman and her Murray High cross country teams made a return trip to Paducah for the St. Mary Invitational on Saturday.
The Murray High boys claimed third place, while the Lady Tigers snagged a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
Fort Campbell ran away with the girls team title with all five scoring runners finishing in the top 18. Chipman’s squad was hampered by competing without two of its top runners as Leah Jenkins and Marlee Riddle both missed the action on Saturday.
Jade Green led Murray High with a third-place showing, while Sophia Spier claimed 13th. Madelyn Myers finished 35th, while Macey Collier crossed the line in 45th. Kai Felts came in 47th to score the final points for the Lady Tigers.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith’s fourth-place showing led the effort for the Murray High boys. Luke Tompkins came in seventh and seventh-grader Steeven Binfield-Smith’s 10th-place finish made the Tigers the only team to have three competitors in the top 10.
Chris Bloomdahl placed 33rd, while Arnaldo Madrid rounded out the Murray High scoring with a 56th place showing. Jack Stiff (61st), and Gavin Gorman (73rd) also finished the race for the Chipman’s team.
Depth won the day as Dawson Springs placed five runners in the top 13 to edge out Stewart County (Tennessee) for the team title. The Tigers finished just ahead of region rival Fort Campbell to stake their claim to third place.
