Sophia Spier of Murray High came in 13th at the St. Mary Invitational at Noble Park in Paducah on Saturday to help Murray High to a fifth-place finish.

 ROB CROSS/Ledger & Times

PADUCAH— After competing in the McCracken County Invitational last weekend, Head Coach Emily Chipman and her Murray High cross country teams made a return trip to Paducah for the St. Mary Invitational on Saturday. 

The Murray High boys claimed third place, while the Lady Tigers snagged a fifth-place finish in the team standings. 