GREENVILLE — The Calloway County cross country teams traveled to Greenville on Saturday for the 2022 Mustang Stampede. Both of Head Coach Jonathan Grooms’ squads were without top runners leading to a fourth-place finish for the Lady Lakers and 11th place showing for the boys in the team standings.
Daniel Puckett delivered an outstanding performance to finish fourth in the individual standings in a loaded boys field. The meet featured some of the state’s top harriers with 13 competitors traversing the 5K course in less than 17 minutes.
Puckett was the only Laker to claim a spot in the top 60 as Calloway was without standout Dominic Cashion. Landon McCartney claimed 61st place, while Isaac Martin was in 103rd. Micah Patton and Aiden Grooms closed out the scoring by finishing in 105th and 108th respectively.
Jack Jansea (116th), Sean Williams (120th), Ryan Turnan (126th), Gary Rogers (137th), Cesar Villeda (141st), Dylan Price (142nd), Corban Henshaw (156th), and Buxton Harrison (157th) also finished the race for the Lakers in the 17-team meet. Owensboro Apollo won the meet by placing all five runners in the top 20. The Eagles were followed by Calloway County’s regional rival, Webster County.
In girls action, Bella Norsworthy and Sadie Lilly led Calloway County by placing 23rd and 24th respectively. Mirielle Gupton and Vayla Carlisle were close behind in 28th and 32nd place. Makenzie Price rounded out the scoring effort for the Lady Lakers with a 79th-place showing.
Calloway grabbed fourth place in the team standings without the services of Reese Settle. Settle is the defending region champion and has been the Lady Lakers’ top finisher all season. State powerhouse Daviess County cruised to the team title with five of the top 12 scorers.
