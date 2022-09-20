Puckett

Daniel Puckett turned in an outstanding performance for Calloway County at the Mustang Stampede. Puckett finished fourth with a time of 16:19.08 

 ROB CROSS/Ledger & Times

GREENVILLE — The Calloway County cross country teams traveled to Greenville on Saturday for the 2022 Mustang Stampede. Both of Head Coach Jonathan Grooms’ squads were without top runners leading to a fourth-place finish for the Lady Lakers and 11th place showing for the boys in the team standings. 

Daniel Puckett delivered an outstanding performance to finish fourth in the individual standings in a loaded boys field. The meet featured some of the state’s top harriers with 13 competitors traversing the 5K course in less than 17 minutes. 