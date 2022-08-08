Flota

Murray High's Ava Flota (black) prepares to launch a shot that eventually resulted in a goal against the defensive efforts of Lyon County's Anna Crawford (1) during a scrimmage match at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray. Murray High won the match by a 10-0 score.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Over the years, Murray High’s girls’ soccer program has been known for the willingness of its players to get physical with opponents. 

It appears fair to say that Head Coach Shauna Traylor’s 2022 edition is determined to return to that reputation. One look at several of this year’s players in the preseason is all it takes to realize this fact.