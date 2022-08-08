MURRAY – Over the years, Murray High’s girls’ soccer program has been known for the willingness of its players to get physical with opponents.
It appears fair to say that Head Coach Shauna Traylor’s 2022 edition is determined to return to that reputation. One look at several of this year’s players in the preseason is all it takes to realize this fact.
The Lady Tigers, who, at times, had issues with Region 1’s top teams imposing their physical will against them last year, are, in Traylor’s words, “bigger, stronger and faster.”
“A lot of (her players) worked very hard in the off season and have been lifting (weights) and conditioning, while either playing other sports or soccer and you can definitely see the difference,” Traylor said, adding that this aggressive pursuit of becoming more physically imposing is also being driven by the memory of last season, which ended with a record of 8-9-2 and a painful overtime loss to Graves County in the 2nd District Tournament at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex at Calloway County High School.
“We feel that one definitely got away from us (after the Lady Tigers had forced overtime on a dramatic goal in the dying seconds of regulation). Graves was supposed to win (having swept Murray High in the regular season, but we definitely had a good chance to make it past that game. We worked on a lot of things in the off season to get to the (Region 1) championship this year.”
One of the first things Traylor told her heart-broken players after Graves’ 2-1 win was “remember this.” It appears the Lady Tigers have done that and their play, so far in the preseason, seems to show that.
Murray High opens Traylor’s ninth season as head coach Tuesday at Trigg County and will do so after a 10-0 blowout of Lyon County at the Mallary France Soccer Complex on Thursday. Murray High put its new-found physicality on display, controlling both sides of the field with relative ease.
Along with a more physically imposing team, Murray High is a very experienced team at all sections of the field.
It starts in the defensive end, where the Lady Tigers have both of their goal-keepers back in senior Anna Bryson and sophomore Ella Parker, who both saw significant playing time last season.
Protecting the net will be senior defenders Riley Campbell and Jalyn Fuqua in the middle, while senior Madeline Howell and experienced sophomore Isabell Bourne patrol the outside. Traylor also said athletic freshman Kendyll English should see time either as a defender or as a forward, which is where she played against Lyon. Junior Adison Foley is also someone Traylor said will see the field at times this season.
The midfield appears to be solid as senior Peyton Wray returns after what Traylor said was a very strong preseason. Sophomore Cora McConnell also saw playing time last year, while Traylor describes freshman Bria Stiff in the same manner as English, “not a typical freshman” when it comes to athletic size and ability.
The forward lineup is also dripping with experience, as well as weaponry.
Still only a sophomore, Malaika Gachoka now appears to be as much of an assists threat as a breakaway scoring threat, and resembled a basketball point guard at times during Thursday’s scrimmage. Classmate Ava Flota became a huge scoring threat as last season continued and senior Kyra Jones had several matches where she ended with at least a hat trick.
Now comes a new weapon in senior Kallen Fuller from defending Region 1 champion and 2nd District tournament Marshall County. Fuller was one of the Lady Marshals’ main scorers last season, as they went 21-4 with Fuller accounting for six postseason goals.
Traylor admits that it will be nice not having to game plan for Fuller.
“Amen! That’s one less worry for us,” she said, adding that her returning players should provide enough headaches for opposing teams. “We have different options up top and everyone we have there can give us something different. None of those players are the same and how the game is going will probably determine how we look in the lineup.
“Peyton Wray has had an amazing preseason (in the midfield) and is just continuing to come into her own and doing great things for us. In the back, you may not see the same starting lineup for every game and the good thing with those girls is they know not to get too comfortable and not to get upset if they’re not starting. We’ve told them, ‘Trust us, we’re going to make the right choices for every game.
“And it’s very important (to have two keepers) because you can get into a situation where one is injured or sick. You’re feeling good about whichever keeper is back there because you’re not having to take a field player off (and insert as an emergency replacement) and having to rely on a young and inexperienced keeper.”
