Calloway County's Addi Schumacher (3) has the inside position on the ball against a Hopkins County Central opponent Thursday evening during a scrimmage match at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray. Calloway won the preseason contest by a 3-0 score.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY –It helps a new head coach to have a significant number of players who were on the team before he took the job, as well as have had a decent amount of success.

That appears to be the case for new Calloway County Head Girls Soccer Coach Tim Stark, heading into this afternoon’s 2022 regular-season opener against University Heights. Stark has the luxury of not only welcoming back a healthy number of returning players but those players were also part of a Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 championship that came after the team had experienced a huge wave of early adversity that had threatened to derail the entire season.