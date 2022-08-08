MURRAY –It helps a new head coach to have a significant number of players who were on the team before he took the job, as well as have had a decent amount of success.
That appears to be the case for new Calloway County Head Girls Soccer Coach Tim Stark, heading into this afternoon’s 2022 regular-season opener against University Heights. Stark has the luxury of not only welcoming back a healthy number of returning players but those players were also part of a Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 championship that came after the team had experienced a huge wave of early adversity that had threatened to derail the entire season.
Now, Stark said his players seem bent on improving on last season’s accomplishments, and it starts with a noticeable absence of the problems that were so prevalent at the start of last season.
“I think (former Head Coach Savanna Thielen, now an assistant at Marshall County) said that they had something like 10 different lineups in their first 10 games, so they were constantly shuffling people in and shuffling people out,” Stark said of a Lady Lakers team that lost five of its first seven contests as it battled a combination of COVID-19 protocols and injuries. The preseason has been kind with sophomore defender Lexi McClure’s absence due to off-season hip surgery being the only issue so far. Stark said she should return by the middle of the season.
“Then, when they were able to put their full team on the field, I think they kind of saw the level that they could reach,” he said.
Calloway won six of its next seven matches, which included an impressive march through the 2A state tourney that ended with a Final Four loss to a very strong Nelson County team in Owensboro.
However, adversity would hit hard a few days later when forward Rylie Lencki, who had become one of the Lady Lakers’ main scoring threats as a freshman, was lost for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Still, the Lady Lakers were more than competitive and played several strong teams well, though, in defeats, as the season ended with a 10-12 mark.
So what has Stark seen in the preseason since assuming the head job about a month ago? While the Lady Lakers have struggled scoring (a 2-0 win over Trigg County and a 3-0 win over Hopkins County Central), he said he likes almost everything else the team is doing.
“We are possessing the ball really well right now, and we spent the first three weeks of practice (including at a camp on the Bethel University campus in nearby McKenzie, Tennessee) really working on passing and positioning and just possessing the ball and you can see that hard work is paying off,” Stark said. “Yes, we are struggling to finish a little bit but that will come and we can work on that the rest of the season.”
One player not having problems finding the net is senior midfielder Harlee Davis, who has accounted for all five preseason goals. Along with Lencki, she is part of what could be a very dangerous three-headed scoring monster that also includes steady forward Addi Schumacher, another senior.
“Addi’s had some chances to score so far and I think she may be pressing a bit,” Stark said of the senior, who has displayed a deadly mid-to-long-range shot in the past. “She’s played well, though. I told her the other night (after the win over Hop Central), ‘Look, you’ve had two assists in our first two games, so that’s good for you.’”
Stark also said Lencki needed to be calmed when she hit the field for the first time at Bethel.
“I could tell she was excited (after being cleared to return to action), but it looked like she was overexcited,” he said of how opted for a very brief substitution five minutes into her return. “I said, ‘just calm down. You’re going to be back here for a long time. You don’t have to get it all back at once.’
“Riley has really been a breath of fresh air and it’s great to see her back on the field.”
A pair of younger veterans will help guide the ball into the opposing zone from the midfield. Sophomores Josie McManus and Kaylee Morris both had good moments in that role as freshmen.
Stark, who coached Murray-Calloway County Soccer League teams for several years with its travel program — the Revolution — said he has been very pleased with the Lady Lakers defensively in the preseason, and that is important because it means new goal-keeper Grace Barnes, a sophomore, can learn her role steadily as she replaces multi-year starter Sunny Clark.
Guarding Barnes are center backs Sophie Hendley (senior) and Jennifer Santos (junior), along with juniors Lillie Curtis, left back, and Madison Vance, right back, The defensive midfield spot is occupied by junior KayBre Gamble. McClure will be inserted somewhere in this mix once she is cleared for play.
