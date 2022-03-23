MURRAY — Calloway County had as memorable a softball season for which it could have hoped in 2021.
It compiled a 26-11 record, marking the most wins in the program’s history. It won the 4th District title, along with a Kentucky Class 2A state title. The only thing that did not happen was winning the Region 1 title.
That is what Head Coach Kady Arant and her crew want to change this year.
“Obviously, we had such a wonderful year last year and it’s very exciting to come back and get this season going,” said Arant, who is in her fifth year with the Calloway program and she said this season will be like the others when it comes to how the Lady Lakers prepare for action. “I think these kids are motivated because they’re expected to come out here and get better and I think there’s something to be said for working hard and earning something.”
However, the Lady Lakers’ road to winning the region took a major curve in the fall when 2021 Region 1 Player of the Year Adison Hicks sustained a major knee injury during the volleyball season. That injury is healing, but Arant said the painful decision has been reached to have Hicks, a Murray State signee, not see the field for her senior season.
“She won’t be cleared until June, so our goal is to get her ready for college,” said Arant, fighting back tears as she talked about Hicks. “We definitely miss her, but she’s still our chief. She’s here every day and works with our young kids but I know myself (from her own injury in college) that it’s hard being hurt and having to sit out when you love the game like she does.”
Having graduated three players and having two others opt not to return, the Lady Lakers are younger this season. However, that may not be a bad thing.
Still, there are some dependable returners. Last year’s catcher, Preslee Phillips moves to shortstop, while reliable Carson McReynolds takes over Phillips’ catcher’s spot. Phillips is also moving to the top of the batting order with third baseman Reese Settle moving to the No. 2 spot. Seventh grader Ashlynn Bazzell will take second base and Emerson Grogan, who also pitches, will occupy first base.
The team’s defensive player of the year in 2021, center fielder Bailee Grogan is back and brings great range to that spot. Emily French and Addison Harpole will handle the other outfield positions.
The circle is also in the very dependable hands of pitcher Izzy Housden, who can also help her own cause with the bat. Arant said Housden can answer the call for both starts and relief situations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.