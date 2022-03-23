MURRAY — Murray High was 14-9-1 and had the fifth-best record in Region 1 last season.
The problem was it resided in a 4th District that featured eventual region runner-up Calloway County and a strong Marshall County program. Calloway had the third-best record in the region, while Marshall had the second-best record. A 3-0 loss to Calloway ended the Lady Tigers’ season in the 4th District Tournament.
So, as 2022 has arrived, Murray High Head Coach Kim Pidcock and her players are seeking to change that, and she believes she has the pieces to make it happen.
“We definitely could tell we were par for the course (in the 4th) last year. We just didn’t have the bats (in the district tourney), so we’re excited to see where this year takes us,” said Pidcock, whose team has started the season 2-1 after a win Monday night over Paducah Tilghman.
The Lady Tigers lost four key players to graduation, but return more than enough material to make a run.
It starts with pitcher Kylee Chapman who, though only a sophomore, is already one of the most-watched players in the region. She had 15 strikeouts Monday, but has also shown big abilities with the bat.
“Kylee will definitely keep us in some ballgames this year and we have a defense that will back her up,” said Pidcock, who also welcomes back the other half of the Lady Tiger battery, veteran catcher Sydney Wyatt, who is one of two seniors on the team. “The catcher has to be able to see everything on the field, so she has to have softball smarts. She is essentially the brains of the field because she has the best vantage point and (Wyatt) has been doing this since she was a freshman.”
Pidcock said, overall, the Lady Tigers are younger than they have been in a few years, but she believes the talent makes up for the lack of experience.
Freshman Aiden Farr saw some varsity time last year and started the year at third base, while sophomore Mylee Smith has started at second and is seeing varsity action for the first time. Junior Marlee Riddle has played varsity and is being moved to shortstop, while Victoria Burton is the other senior on the team and starts at first base and also will take the circle on days Chapman does not start.
The outfield is where the Lady Tigers are youngest with sophomore Sarah Cauley handling center field, while freshmen Madelyn Knight and Alden Collins taking the flanking spots.
The Lady Tigers have also welcomed back hard-hitting designated player Derryauna Hudspeth, who can also play first base. She is back after having not played the past two seasons.
