MURRAY — Coach Mike Wicker and his Calloway County High School track and field teams return as defending Class 2A Region 1 champions in 2022. The Lakers and Lady Lakers rode standout individual performances and great depth to their respective championships last season and hope to use that same formula to repeat the feat in 2022.
The Calloway County boys surprised many by surging past perennial power Paducah Tilghman by a score of 162-156 last season. Both teams saw their standout sprinters enjoy a great day in the championship, but a talented group of Calloway County distance runners and hurdles proved to be the difference between the two teams.
Trystan Wright returns in 2022 after winning regional titles in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles in 2021. Wright went on to claim a state championship in the 110. Tate Weatherly and Cohen McCartney finished second behind Wright in the 110 and 300 respectively. The talented trio gives Wicker’s team a big advantage in the hurdles.
The Calloway County distance runners are led by Daniel Puckett and Landon McCartney. Puckett is the reigning 3200-meter run champion and placed fourth in the 1600-meter run. Landon McCartney finished as the regional runner-up in 1600 and the 800-meter run. Dominic Cashion is another very talented runner at the mid to long distances, while Cohen McCartney and Ezra Foote give Wicker even more options.
Timarian Bledsoe is the Lakers’ top returning sprinter. Bledsoe is rated as the fifth-best returner in both short sprints. Wright, Price Ayecock, John Durham, Ethan Carson, and Preston Carraway are some of the guys that can compete for points as well.
Gabriel Carson and Reese Henderson give the Lakers the top regional returners in the long jump and triple jump respectively. Durham scored points in both events in 2021 and Ayecock could challenge as well. Justin Morgan and Preston Guthrie are back after finishing third and fourth in the pole vault last year.
Luke Cullop is back to anchor the throwing events. Cullop is among the regional favorites in the shot put and discus. He will be joined by Jesse Hutchens among others.
The quality depth of this edition of Wicker’s squad will give him options in the relay events. Wright will lead the shorter relay reams and the 4x800 team led by McCartney and Puckett has a chance to be special by the end of the season.
The possibilities have Wicker excited about his team’s potential.
“We have the largest boys team we’ve had since I have been coaching,” Wicker said. “We plan to use that depth to make another run at a regional championship.”
The girls return four individual titleholders and 22 competitors who scored in last season’s region final. Olivia Anderson (100-meter hurdles), Sydney Naber (300-meter hurdles), Alex Rodgers (high jump), and Eowyn Gessler (pole vault) are all back after claiming individual regional championships last season.
McKenzie Davis is back to lead the way for the Lakers. Davis finished as the runner-up in the 200 and nabbed third place in the 100 at last years regional championship meet. Davis will also anchor all of the shorter relay teams for Calloway County. Davis will be joined by returners McKenzie Love and Avery Poston to give Wicker a strong group of sprinters while Lexi McClure returns after a third-place finish in the 400.
Anderson and Naber come into the season as reigning champions in the hurdles. Sayde Lowe, Addi Schumacher, and Emma Martin are capable of contributing points as well.
Ainsley Smith has moved on to Murray State from last season’s distance group. That loss will have an impact, but Reese Settle and Bella Swain are expected to lead a strong group of distance runners.
The jumps and pole vault will be led by Rodgers and Gessler, but Naber’s versatility will help as well. Lowe, Anderson, Poston, Love and Martin could give Wicker scoring options galore. Lydia Bell was the runner-up in the shot put last season and will lead a solid group of throwers that includes Maronda Sheridan and Sydney Lasley.
Wicker believes that his team has a chance to pull off a repeat performance as regional champions in 2022.
“While the girl’s team doesn’t have the overall numbers of the boy’s team,” Wicker said. “We have several strong top-end performers that should give us a chance to win another regional championship.”
