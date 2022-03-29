MURRAY — The Murray High School track and field teams are looking to build on a fantastic 2021 season. Coach Krysten Sebby led the Tigers to championships in both the boys’ and girls’ Class 1A Region 1 Championship last season.
The Tigers dominated the field in girls’ action as they bested runner-up University Heights by a score of 164-98 while the Murray High boys claimed their regional championship in dramatic fashion. The Tigers entered the final two events of the day trailing Fort Campbell by eight points in the team standings. Luke Cross did what he was expected to do in the penultimate event of the meet as he grabbed six points for the Tigers by finishing third in the 3200-meter run. Those points meant that the championship rested in the hands of the 4x400-meter relay team in the final event of the meet. Kainoa Olive, Caleb Cauley, Keaton McCoy, and Zavion Carman delivered for their team as they defeated Fort Campbell to give the Murray boys the regional championship.
Xavier Biggers and Rowdy Sokolowski return as defending regional champions in the 200-meter dash and the pole vault respectively to lead the Tigers. Biggers also finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and anchored the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams to performances good enough for a trip to the state championship meet. Sokolowski placed fifth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump but is among the top three returners in the region in those events. The duo will be counted upon to score points for Murray High to have a chance at a repeat.
Cameron Youngblood finished as the runner-up in the pole vault, while McCoy comes into 2022 as the second-ranked regional performer in 300-meter hurdles and is also a top-five returner in the high jump. Carman and Caleb Cauley return among the favorites in the 400-meters and will join with Biggers and Seavers to give Sebby a core group of talented sprinters.
Cross’s third-place finish in the 3200 makes him the highest returning finisher in the region. Cross also comes in with the third-best time from last season in the 1600-meter run and might be counted on for points in the 800-meter run as well. Ben Cauley is a danger to score points in the distance events at the regional championships and Luke Tompkins leads a talented group of distance newcomers for the Tigers.
Will Mitchum and Mekhi Hudspeth will likely be counted on to fill some big shoes in the throws. The Tigers lost two-time state champion, Sebastian Lawrence and Gaige Jacobs from last season’s regional championship team.
The Murray High girls welcome back a talented core group to lead their charge for a repeat. The returning Tigers claimed the regional title in five individual events last season.
Hollis Bourque won the 100 and 200 in dominant fashion and led the 4x100 team to a championship as well. Jade Oakley matched Bourque’s two individual titles with a stellar performance in the shot put and discus, while Kynzlee Fox won the pole vault.
Fox scored in the 100 as well and could join Hollis Bourque and Canyon Bourque to give Sebby a lot of flexibility in the shorter sprints. Leah Jenkins returns in the 400 after a fourth-place finish last season. Isabelle Bourne, Ashley Vonnahme, Allie Vonnahme and Tatum Faulkner join with Jenkins to anchor the mid to long distance events for Sebby’s Tigers.
Farris Howard is the top returning high jumper in the region and could be counted on as a hurdler as well. Howard enters the season ranked third in the 100-meter hurdles. Alyssa Watkins joins Howard as a threat in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Both of the duo are among the top five returning hurdles in the region.
Oakley is the prohibitive favorite to win the region in both throwing events. Makayla Alderman joins Oakley as a scoring threat in the shot put and discus in 2022.
The relay events should be a strength of both of Sebby’s Tiger teams. With solid returning depth and talented newcomers, the Tigers will have a lot of options. Racking up points in the relays will be critical for the Tiger’s chances at repeating as Class A Region 1 champions.
Sebby is looking forward to the challenge of securing a repeat for both of her teams.
“We are excited about the year and the athletes we have out here,” Sebby said. “We return a lot while having a bunch of new faces too. We have a handful of new freshmen that could be instant impacts, and about a dozen new faces, that are sophomores, juniors and seniors that are just as important in our success throughout the season.”
