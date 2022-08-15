MURRAY — Calloway County Head Softball Coach Kady Arant has undertaken a new responsibility, head volleyball coach.
It is a sport she has not played, except for pickup games. However, when it became known that the Lady Lakers needed someone to be in that position over the summer, she took the step. And she is glad she did.
In fact, she believes she is seeing something special building right before her eyes.
“They have come a long way in a month,” said Arant, who has watched the Lady Lakers, a team returning several players from a solid 10-9 season in 2021, already claim a healthy dose of success in the preseason. Calloway, after dropping five matches in the first two days of the Bluegrass State Games in Lexington, swept three matches on the final day of competition, including a win over Region 1 opponent Graves County.
“That was a huge confidence booster and I think it shows that we can be very competitive in our region. We also beat Webster County in a scrimmage (at Dixon last week) and that’s a team we may see in (the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament), which we will be hosting the sectionals this time.”
Arant may not know the game of volleyball, but she does know how to run a program well, having led Calloway softball to a state 2A title and deep runs in the Region 1 Tournament. However, she said she is relying heavily on assistants Gracee Murphy, who was a standout at Region 1 power McCracken County and played collegiately at Midway near Lexington, and Brooklyn Samons.
“I have phenomenal assistants in softball and I agreed to do this because we have great assistants in volleyball, and I didn’t want to show up and let the kids play. I want them to get better and get the most out of this year,” she said. “It’s like anything with me. If I’m going to do it, I’m all in.”
Calloway has weapons too. Five seniors, all of whom were big for the Lady Lakers last season, are back. Carson McReynolds and Gracie Friedrich, at times, owned the net, Molly Clark is a solid defender, Lillie Thorn caused damage both as a striker and a server and Cana McDonald became a big contributor in all facets.
Junior Lydia Bell was very good at serve, as well as on defense, as was Gracie Turner, like Bell, a southpaw. Sophomore Cambrey Driscoll will be a key member of the defense.
It all starts for Calloway tonight as the Lady Lakers entertain Carlisle County at Jeffrey Gymnasium in a match set for 6.
