MURRAY – Al Bassett is less than 24 hours from beginning his head high school volleyball coaching career, but he is deflecting all of the attention from himself to his players.
His Murray High team will tip off its season tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court against perennial Region 1 power Christian Fellowship, who also happens to be a 4th District opponent. However, that does not matter to Bassett.
All that matters is that his players can play their best possible match.
“We’re focused on what we’re doing. We’re worried about the now, not worried about the next team. We can’t worry about how many of their kids play club in the summer or anything like that,” said Bassett, who has extensive experience with the game. He played competitively in the Chicago area during his high school days and also was able to continue playing during his stint in the United States Army, which just concluded this summer.
“We haven’t dwelled on that, but they’ve been very receptive to what we’re teaching out here. They also know each other already, they like each other, they’re energetic and there’s been no animosity between them and they’re looking to playing out there.”
Murray High was 9-12 last season and did lose five solid players from that team. However, the Lady Tigers do return firepower this season, particularly at the net in the form of senior middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity, who had one of the plays of the year in the region when she stuffed All-State selection Halle Langhi of Marshall County at the net in the 2nd District Tournament, resulting in a block kill. That did not happen very often against Langhi, one of the premier offensive players in western Kentucky.
“And she’s good for us in the middle, but it’s also not about just one person on the court. It’s six and you have to make it work. It’s about how the rest of her team is backing her up, going after the ball when the tip doesn’t make it all the way to the ground,” said Bassett, who was encouraged with what he saw in the Lady Tigers’ preseason scrimmage a week ago against visiting Community Christian Academy from McCracken County. “What really stood out for us was how we hustled (particularly on defense). Everybody was really solid with doing their parts and that’s paying off for us.
“We are showing them a lot of new stuff that they maybe haven’t seen before and, yes, they have young minds, but they’re impressionable and you’re able to mold them and teach them those skills and everybody is smart, energetic and happy to play this sport.”
Daughrity has help with the return of classmates Rachel Kjellberg and Kaleigha Hill. Sophomore Macy Chiles provided many solid minutes last year on the floor and junior Ashley Vonnahme is back as well. The varsity roster currently lists 10 players.
“We’ve also got three on the (junior varsity) that we’re bringing up as well,” Bassett said.
