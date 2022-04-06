EDDYVILLE — Some Murray-area players recently competed in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Combo Regional at a pair of western Kentucky courses.
The first day saw the tournament field play at Calvert City Country Club in Calvert City, while the scene shifted to The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park in Eddyville for the second day of competition.
In the boys 15-18 category, Calloway County High School’s Aidan Poston finished third with a two-day total of 167. He shot an 83 at Calvert City and followed that with an 84 at The Cullan. He was second to Bo Shelton of Glasgow (156).
Calloway teammate Micah Koenecke played in only the first round at Calvert City and tied Poston for fourth at 83.
In the girls 15-18 category, Murray High product Emerson Vaughn took first place with a two-day total of 185. She had an 87 at Calvert City and a 98 at The Cullan.
Murray High’s Jansyn Hays also played at The Cullan and ended with a 109, good for third place that day. Vaughn was second to Elizabethtown’s Katie Gray (91), but Gray did not play at Calvert City.
Calloway’s Javen Campbell also played at Calvert City and shot a 94, which was good for sixth that day.
