MURRAY — Some Murray High and Calloway County players  brought home individual hardware awarded by the First Region Soccer Coaches Association for their performances in the recently concluded 2020 high school soccer season.

Murray senior defensive midfielder Gabe Taylor and junior forward Chase Renick made the All-Region 1 First Team as the scored four and seven goals respectively on the season. Renick also tied for the team-lead in assists with nine and second in points with 23. Junior forward Trey Boggess led the offensive attack all season for the Tigers with a team-high nine goals, 27 points and tied with Renick for nine assists and was named to the All-Region 1 Second Team.

 

Boys All-Region 1

 First Team

Gabe Taylor, Murray

Chase Renick, Murray

Ben Burkeen, Marshall County

William Lynch, Marshall County

Erick Hicks, Marshall County

Drake May, Marshall County

Kiefer Court, Marshall County

Caleb Madison, McCracken County

Jaxson Miller, McCracken County

Reese Bohde, McCracken County

 

Boys All-Region 1 

Second Team

Trey Boggess, Murray

Michael Lurtz, St. Mary

Jack Roof, St. Mary

Daniel Willett, St. Mary

Diego Juarez, Mayfield

Jesus Carmona, Mayfield

Collin Riley, Marshall County

Tyler Treas, Marshall County

Dylan Deweese, McCracken County

Max Lafont, McCracken County

 

Boys All-Region 1 

Honorable Mention

Josh Eaton, Murray

Conner Blalock, Murray

Jude Bazzell, Calloway County

Dalton Puckett, Calloway County

Maynor Mejia, Mayfield

Kaden Slack, Graves County

Juan Garcia, Graves County

Hayes Parish, McCracken County.   

