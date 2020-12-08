MURRAY — Some Murray High and Calloway County players brought home individual hardware awarded by the First Region Soccer Coaches Association for their performances in the recently concluded 2020 high school soccer season.
Murray senior defensive midfielder Gabe Taylor and junior forward Chase Renick made the All-Region 1 First Team as the scored four and seven goals respectively on the season. Renick also tied for the team-lead in assists with nine and second in points with 23. Junior forward Trey Boggess led the offensive attack all season for the Tigers with a team-high nine goals, 27 points and tied with Renick for nine assists and was named to the All-Region 1 Second Team.
Boys All-Region 1
First Team
Gabe Taylor, Murray
Chase Renick, Murray
Ben Burkeen, Marshall County
William Lynch, Marshall County
Erick Hicks, Marshall County
Drake May, Marshall County
Kiefer Court, Marshall County
Caleb Madison, McCracken County
Jaxson Miller, McCracken County
Reese Bohde, McCracken County
Boys All-Region 1
Second Team
Trey Boggess, Murray
Michael Lurtz, St. Mary
Jack Roof, St. Mary
Daniel Willett, St. Mary
Diego Juarez, Mayfield
Jesus Carmona, Mayfield
Collin Riley, Marshall County
Tyler Treas, Marshall County
Dylan Deweese, McCracken County
Max Lafont, McCracken County
Boys All-Region 1
Honorable Mention
Josh Eaton, Murray
Conner Blalock, Murray
Jude Bazzell, Calloway County
Dalton Puckett, Calloway County
Maynor Mejia, Mayfield
Kaden Slack, Graves County
Juan Garcia, Graves County
Hayes Parish, McCracken County.
