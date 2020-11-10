MURRAY — Multiple Tigers and Lakers brought home individual hardware awarded by the First Region Soccer Coaches Association for their exceptional performances in the recently concluded 2020 high school soccer season.
Highlighting the achievements was Calloway Laker senior forward Elle Carson. She was awarded the prestigious 2020 Girls All-Region 1 Player of the Year award, First Team All-Region and All-District honors as she led the Lakers to a 7-3 record and helped the team crack the Top 30 in team scoring at 29th in the state (4.2 goal average). Carson was 12th in the state in individual scoring, with 28 goals (2.2 goals per game average) and 17th in the state in points scored with 62.
Tiger senior midfielder Angela Gierhart led the Tigers to a 9-7 record with 20 goals on the season (narrowly missing the Top 30), 10 assists and averaging 1.1 goals and 1.1 points. Gierhart also collected All-Region and All-District First Team honors for the Tigers.
Calloway junior goalkeeper Sunny Clark grabbed honorable mention by helping the Calloway defense with four shutouts on the season, good for 27th in the state.
Girls All-Region 1
First Team
Elle Carson – Calloway County
Angela Gierhart – Murray
Ellie Carter – Graves County
Whitley Watwood – Marshall County
Olivia Bogaczyk – McCracken County
Hillary Hollowell – McCracken County
Hailey Arnold – McCracken County
Kelsey Crass – Marshall County
Hannah Beth Elliott- Graves County
Shelby Nickal – Paducah Tilghman
Karsyn Allard, GK – McCracken County
Girls All-Region 1
Second Team
Bailey Provine – Calloway County
Peyton Wray – Murray
Kyra Jones – Murray
Kallen Fuller – Marshall County
Peyton Lamb – Marshall County
Chase Hill – Marshall County
Molly Thomas – McCracken County
Vanessa Becker – St. Mary
Anna Whitaker – Graves County
Mia Teague – Marshall County
Parker Perry, GK – Marshall County
Girls All-Region 1 Honorable Mention
Riley Campbell – Murray
McKenzie Love – Calloway County
Addi Schumacher – Calloway County
Sunny Clark, GK – Calloway County
Hadley Looper – Graves County
Kiersa Atnip – Paducah Tilghman
Abigail Wurth – Paducah Tilghman
Natalie Besaw – Paducah Tilghman
Davannah Faulkner – Graves County
Ansley Eck – St. Mary
Lizzie Irons – Graves County
Leay Tyrell – Paducah Tilghman
Deborah Garcia – Mayfield
Girls All 1st Region
Tournament Team
These Tiger girls were selected for based solely on their play in the 1st Regional Tournament:
Angela Gierhart
Kyra Jones
Emily Hopkins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.