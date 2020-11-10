MURRAY — Multiple Tigers and Lakers brought home individual hardware awarded by the First Region Soccer Coaches Association for their exceptional performances in the recently concluded 2020 high school soccer season.

Highlighting the achievements was Calloway Laker senior forward Elle Carson. She was awarded the prestigious 2020 Girls All-Region 1 Player of the Year award, First Team All-Region and All-District honors as she led the Lakers to a 7-3 record and helped the team crack the Top 30 in team scoring at 29th in the state (4.2 goal average). Carson was 12th in the state in individual scoring, with 28 goals (2.2 goals per game average) and 17th in the state in points scored with 62.

Tiger senior midfielder Angela Gierhart led the Tigers to a 9-7 record with 20 goals on the season (narrowly missing the Top 30), 10 assists and averaging  1.1 goals and 1.1 points. Gierhart also collected All-Region and All-District First Team honors for the Tigers.

Calloway junior goalkeeper Sunny Clark grabbed honorable mention by helping the Calloway defense with four shutouts on the season, good for 27th in the state.

 

Girls All-Region 1 

First Team

Elle Carson – Calloway County 

Angela Gierhart – Murray

Ellie Carter – Graves County 

Whitley Watwood – Marshall County 

Olivia Bogaczyk – McCracken County 

Hillary Hollowell – McCracken County 

Hailey Arnold – McCracken County 

Kelsey Crass – Marshall County 

Hannah Beth Elliott- Graves County 

Shelby Nickal – Paducah Tilghman 

Karsyn Allard, GK – McCracken County

 

Girls All-Region 1 

Second Team

Bailey Provine – Calloway County 

Peyton Wray – Murray 

Kyra Jones – Murray 

Kallen Fuller – Marshall County

Peyton Lamb – Marshall County 

Chase Hill – Marshall County 

Molly Thomas – McCracken County 

Vanessa Becker – St. Mary 

Anna Whitaker – Graves County

Mia Teague – Marshall County 

Parker Perry, GK – Marshall County 

Girls All-Region 1 Honorable Mention

Riley Campbell – Murray

McKenzie Love – Calloway County

Addi Schumacher – Calloway County 

Sunny Clark, GK – Calloway County

Hadley Looper – Graves County 

Kiersa Atnip – Paducah Tilghman

Abigail Wurth – Paducah Tilghman 

Natalie Besaw – Paducah Tilghman 

Davannah Faulkner – Graves County 

Ansley Eck – St. Mary 

Lizzie Irons – Graves County 

Leay Tyrell – Paducah Tilghman 

Deborah Garcia – Mayfield 

 

Girls All 1st Region 

Tournament Team

These Tiger girls were selected for based solely on their play in the 1st Regional Tournament:

Angela Gierhart

Kyra Jones

Emily Hopkins   

