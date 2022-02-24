DRAFFENVILLE — The brackets for this year’s Region 1 Basketball Tournaments are now filled. The event starts Saturday at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.
On the boys’ side, there was much drama as Wednesday’s drawing began at Marshall County High School. That is because everyone was wondering who would draw two-time defending Region 1 champion McCracken County, as an unexpected runner-up from the 2nd District; McCracken had gone almost three years without a loss in the region until Tuesday’s stunning 50-47 loss to Paducah Tilghman in that district’s title game. McCracken drew 1at District champion Fulton County.
Locally, 4th District champion Calloway County did avoid the Mustangs and instead drew 3rd District runner-up Mayfield for a game that tips at 6 Monday night. Murray High, the 4th District runner-up, will face 3rd District champion Graves County at 6 p.m. next Thursday (March 1).
On the girls’ side, 4th District runner-up Calloway County faces 1st District champion Carlisle County at 1 p.m. Saturday.
