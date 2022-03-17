MURRAY — Brendan Thomas has a problem that several tennis coaches would probably dream of having.
He has a lot of players. The only issue is there are not enough available slots for matches to play everyone.
“We have roughly 15 boys players and 15 girls players, so we have quite a few players,” said Thomas, who is in his second season as head coach of the program at Calloway County. “We share quite a few players with other sports, such as track, which is going on at the same time. We also have quite a few soccer players that have come out. The majority of the time, though, we do seem to have everyone but there are other times where we might be missing some here and there.”
To handle this logjam, Thomas employs the easiest method of all to determine who plays in matches.
“We have practices and have them play a lot of matches against each other, trying to figure out the seedings,” he said. “Now, you do have a good idea on where players are going to be because we do have a lot of returning players, but we have some new players and some of those are putting pressure on those more established people for spots, so I do try to vary up the doubles and singles matches so, that way, we can get as many as we can who can still compete.
“I also think, going forward, it will help, having multiple people competing like that for spots. That way, people don’t get complacent.”
One player who Thomas said appears to be locked into a No.. 1 seed spot is junior Isaac Schwepker, who made quite a splash for the Lakers in 2021. In his first year of high school competition, Schwepker not only advanced to the state tournament in boys singles, he won a match in Lexington.
“That was pretty good. I believe that was for the second time in school history that we had somebody win a match there,” Thomas said. “I’m looking forward to getting him back up there again and maybe winning a game or two in the second round (he was beaten in straight scoreless sets by a Louisville player), but it was pretty nice to see that.
“I don’t take a whole lot of credit. He worked a whole lot on his own.”
Calloway boys players expected to contribute this season include Caleb Johnson, Connor Pile, Kanyon Franklin, Jayden Morris, Joe Morgan, Jude Bazzell, Kolt Bazzell and Connor Dickinson, among others.
On the girls’ side, Gracie Turner is so far installed as the No. 1 seed, while Cara McDonald, Sydney Naber, Amber Wu, Emma Fennell Kaylee Morris and Molly Clark are also seeing match time.
