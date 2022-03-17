MURRAY — It seems coaches of high school sports are always doing two things — saying goodbye to their oldest players as they begin the next chapter of their lives or hoping that there are enough players behind them to fill their voids.
Murray High Head Tennis Coach Denise Whitaker appears to have this situation under control with her program. She lost six seniors — three girls and three boys —from last year’s team, yet more than appears to have filled their spots going forward.
“I’m super excited about our young talent. I think we’ve got another great group of high school and middle school players and I’ve enjoyed working with them so far and have really enjoyed how hard they are working to improve.”
On the girls’ side, Whitaker had to bid a fond farewell to daughter Claire, along with Natalia Carvonis and Kaylee Tucker. Last year’ boys senior class was an example of how recruiting the balls of a campus can pay dividends as Ashcon Nabavi, Josh Tucker and Brendan Dahncke all were first-year players.
The Lady Tigers have experience in No. 1 singles player Kyra Jones returns to that spot, while Kendyll English, Avery Vanover. Malaika Gachoka, Cora McConnell and Elina Carvonis help fill some of the spots for a team that Whitaker said numbers 20 players.
“And that’s a great number for Murray High,” she said.
On the boys’ side, the lone senior is Devin Patel and he happens to be the Tigers’ No. 1 singles player. He is also one of only two returners as Peter Carrick is also back for the Tigers, as is Trevor Cunha.
From there, Whitaker said she will be mixing up the lineup with Cooper Allen, Will Imes, Bryce Kough, Maddox Flores and Macy Flores making their presence felt, along with Cooper Cunningham and Waylon Downey.
“The boys have already won a match this season (Monday by a 5-4 count at Graves County) and Cooper and Peter were down 1-6 in their doubles match and came back to tie it at 8-8. Then, they won the tie breaker (to win 9-8). Peter also won his singles match and Will Imes won his first high school singles match and Cooper Allen hasn’t played in a while for us and he played well. n
