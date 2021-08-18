MURRAY — After Monday night’s season-opening match at Carlisle County, it appears there is one thing for certain about the Calloway County Lady Lakers volleyball squad.
It is not afraid of facing pressure-packed situations.
Calloway showed this in the opening set with the Lady Comets in Bardwell, falling behind by six points with Carlisle sitting on set point. However, the Lady Lakers responded, turning the set around and eventually winning by a 28-26 score. And fourth-year Head Coach Lindsey Jones said this seems to typify the mentality of this year’s team.
“That shows the drive we have and we’re not going to give up,” Jones said, explaining that her team’s fortitude was displayed once again in the fourth and decisive set after Carlisle managed to win the third set by a 29-27 count. “That set was back and forth from point 23, but we came back and got that next set and I think we showed that, when we go on the court, we’re here to win.
Helping drive that attitude is the presence of an experienced group, consisting of four seniors and five juniors, led by senior outside hitter Adison Hicks, who led the Lady Lakers with 18 kills in the win at Carlisle. However, she also showed her ability on defense, finishing with 15 digs.
“Adison Hicks is usually going to produce double-digit hits and digs pretty much every game,” Jones said of the All-Region 1 Tournament selection from a year ago. “She’s an all-around player and can play every position.”
However, Hicks is not alone. For starters, classmate Camden Underwood returns at the important libero position that basically is in charge of the defense. She showed her value by recording a team-high 17 digs against Carlisle.
“She takes the spot in the middle and is on the back line. It’s a very key position because that runs our whole defense. If you don’t have a good libero, it’s hard to keep up if you’re playing a good offensive team,’ Jones said.
Senior Gracie Adams is a middle hitter and is also strong with blocks, while the other senior, Addy Bogard, provides a second big striker on the outside with Hicks.
Junior Lillie Thorn is a right-side hitter, but she had a huge night with dealing the ball to others Monday. Thorn ended the match with 16 assists ... i.e. her passes accounted for 16 spikes that resulted in Lady Laker points.
Junior Gracie Friedrich is also another middle hitter that Jones said she is looking to have strong production this season. Sophomore setter Lydia Bell proved she can score as much as pass Monday night by recording nine kills. Still, she led the team with 20 assists that led to points with every one counting against the resilient Lady Comets.
Junior Cana McDonald and freshman Cambrey Driscoll will also provide depth at the hitter spots, while junior classmate Molly Clark helps solidify the defense.
Tuesday, the Lady Lakers traveled to Cadiz in attempt to remain perfect on the season (see story on this page). Next week, though, there are a couple of matches on the docket in which Jones said she is particularly interested to see how her team performs.
The first comes Monday evening when Community Christian Academy out of Paducah takes the court. The following night is the first meeting of the season with the team that ended the Lady Lakers’ 2020 season in the region tournament — Paducah Tilghman.
And there is something else that makes Jones particularly interested.
“Both are at home, so hopefully that gives us an advantage,” she said.
