MURRAY — Murray High opened its 2021 volleyball season with a straight-sets win Tuesday night at Hickman County.
And, when one looks at the stats from the game, a familiar theme begins to emerge. The major impacts were made by upperclassmen as the Lady Tigers’ roster consists of five seniors and three juniors. That means, in a sport where only seven players are on the court at a time, chances are high that the Lady Tigers will have quite a bit of experience.
“It makes me feel real comfortable,” said third-year Murray High Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook. “Now, we had a couple who missed last year due to (the COVID-19 pandemic) but we’ve got a good group coming in and they’re finally starting to come together with showing that leadership and taking control of the season the way they want to run it. We’ve got good positivity and we’ve got good leaders on the court as well as off the court.”
“Hopefully, we can keep it going all season.”
Against Hickman Tuesday, senior setter Erin Faulkner, whose main job is feeding the ball to the strikers, showed she can score, delivering 10 service aces. Of course, she also had 21 assists, meaning some things stayed the same.
“She’s my quarterback and she’s definitely a strong factor for this team. We definitely need to keep her healthy all season, if we can,” Westbrook said. “Our senior hitters — Farris Howard and Jade Oakley — had good games for us. Howard had six kills and Oakley had eight.
“We also had a good game from our libero (another senior in Caroline Koenig) and she had several good digs and good passes for us, along with three kills.”
Faulkner also showed she could make things happen on the defensive side with seven digs, while junior middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity contributed three kills in the win.
“Our hitters (Howard and Oakley) have been together since they were in middle school so it’s been exciting watching them connect. Then, you have Alyssa and she gives us good height in the middle and I’m looking for her to develop quite a bit this season,” Westbrook said. “Then, we’ve got Rachel Kjellberg (junior outside hitter) who is good on defense. What I like about her is she is intense but she’s quiet.
“We have another junior in Kaleigha Hill who can play the front row for us too. We’ve also got senior Kynzlee Fox back, who missed the last two years, but she’s back now and she can help out both on the outside and on the back row for us.”
“So, yeah, we’re going to be pretty experienced on the court.”
Westbrook also said her underclassmen will have chances to contribute. Haliegh Cline and Ashley Vonnahme, both sophomores, are what Westbrook describes as all-around players who can play either offense or defense, while freshman Macy Chiles is the backup for Faulkner.
Westbrook said she was pleased with how her team began their 2021 season showing great aggression, particularly on the road.
“It was a good way to see what else is out there, though. I mean, we had been stuck in our own gym all summer, so it was nice to have a change of scenery and be able to play someone else,” she said. “So we got the lead early (winning by a final score of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19) and just kind of stayed at it. So I can’t complain.
“It also was nice to try and beat up on someone else, instead of each other.”
The Lady Tigers will try to keep their early winning ways going tonight when they face 2nd District rival Christian Fellowship in a match set for 6 p.m. at Taylor Gym.
