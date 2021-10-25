RUSSELLVILLE— The Calloway County Lakers traveled to Russellville on Friday for a matchup with Class 4A 1st District leader Logan County.
The banged-up Lakers got leading rusher Timarian Bledsoe back from injury, but it didn’t help as the Lakers fell to a stout Logan County squad by a score of 47-0, as the Cougars finished district play a perfect 4-0.
Bledsoe got the first two carries of the game and powered for three yards on each touch. Franklin found Drew Hudgin on the third play from scrimmage for another three yard gain and the Lakers were forced to punt from their own 40-yard line.
Wyatt Blake proved to be elusive as he returned the punt to the Calloway County 43-yard line for the Cougars. The run-heavy offense of Logan County took the field led by quarterback Davin Yates.
Yates unexpectedly dropped back to pass on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage. Yates hit Blake in stride and the slippery playmaker darted past Calloway County defenders on his way to a 43-yard touchdown. Logan elected to go for two after a Calloway penalty on the extra point, but the Lakers stopped the attempt and the score was 6-0.
The opening sequence was a harbinger of things to come. Calloway had five three-and-out drives and did not have an offensive possession that lasted more than five plays the entire game. Logan scored a touchdown in five plays or less on five different occasions.
The Logan offense came into the game known mainly for its running game, but dominated the first half with its passing attack. The aerial assault began on that 43-yard touchdown pass from Yates to Blake and ended on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Yates to Blake on the final play of the first half. That touchdown moved the Logan lead to 40-0 and enacted the running clock rule for the second half.
Yates completed 15 of 22 passes in the first half for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Yates tacked on a touchdown run on a quarterback sneak to account for five touchdowns in the first half.
“They are known for ground and pound, but took advantage of some things they saw against us,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion. “They were 78% run and came out today and threw about 90% of the time against us.”
Logan opened the second half with its backup quarterback and kept the ball on the ground. The Cougars’ only touchdown of the second half came on a 75-yard romp by JuVontre Dillard with five minutes left in the game.
Champion’s team was without two of its three leading tacklers in Logan Emery and Price Aycock. The Lakers have been banged up for several weeks and it has cost them. Key players have been sidelined for games and the Lakers have not yet showcased the depth needed to make up for the personnel losses.
Champion discussed the injuries issue after the game Friday night, but did not make excuses for his squad. Champion had praise for Logan’s ability take advantage of the Lakers’ deficiencies.
“The mistakes we made were catastrophic tonight and good teams take advantage of those mistakes.” Champion said. “Good teams expose you and that’s what they did to us tonight.”
The Lakers managed 93 total yards of offense. Franklin came in as one of the state’s top passers, but completed only five of his 15 passes for 30 yards against the Cougars. Bledsoe carried the ball seven times for 23 yards to lead the Lakers. Franklin was harassed by the Logan defense all night and had 12 carries for 16 yards.
The loss drops the Lakers into a three-way tie in the district standings. Madisonville-North Hopkins, Hopkins County Central and Calloway County all finished district play with a 1-3 record and only two of those three teams will advance to the playoffs. The Lakers are on the outside looking in as of today according to the KHSAA tiebreaker page. RPI is used to determine three-way ties when head-to-head cannot separate the teams and each team has a 1-2 record in games played among the three teams that are tied. The RPI of the three teams will change during the final week of the season.
