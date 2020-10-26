MURRAY — In a critical Class 4A District 1 matchup, a soggy field led to a sloppy game Friday under the lights at Jack Rose Stadium. The Calloway County football team got an impressive performance from their defense, but the Lakers couldn’t capitalize on holding a potent Logan County offense to a single touchdown on their way to a 14-6 loss.
Despite the wet and windy conditions, it was an exciting start for the Lakers as Zach Orange almost broke into the open field while returning the opening kickoff 16 yards. Calloway seemingly built on that momentum as Jaxson McKay went around the left end on a long gallop to set up the Lakers inside the Logan County 20-yard line. The excitement quickly faded as Calloway was assessed a holding penalty on the play.
Instead of having the ball in scoring position, Calloway was forced into second-and-long. Laker quarterback, Kanyon Franklin, targeted Aaron Fennel, but the pass was intercepted by the Cougars’ Davin Yates and returned 58 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good and Logan County had all the points they would need for a key district win.
On their final drive of the first quarter, Calloway County seemed to have unlocked the secret to the Logan County defense. The drive started with a solid gain on a run around the right end by McKay. On second down the Lakers fumbled, but Jacob Phillips was on the spot to recover the fumble and maintain possession for Calloway.
A well-executed misdirection unleashed McKay on a long run to the endzone, but a yellow flag was laying on the ground as the Lakers celebrated. The play was called back because of a holding penalty. The penalty did not faze Calloway this time as Franklin found Keaton Elliot down the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown pass. The attempt to kick the extra point failed and Calloway trailed 7-6 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
”First half penalties and turnovers ended up sealing the deal for us really.” Laker head coach Chris Champion said. ”The pick-six early in the game really hurt us, but our kids regained their focus.”
Penalties, fumbles, and mishandled snaps plagued both teams as they struggled to find any offensive rhythm over the next couple of possessions.
Logan County regained possession with just over five minutes to go in the half. For the first time all night, they managed to put together a solid drive against the stingy Laker defense. They ran a variety of formations before turning to quarterback Wyatt Blake as they got into the red zone. Blake ran the ball up the middle several times as Logan hammered it down to the 2-yard line. Logan County won the battle up front at the goal line as Blake punched it in to give the Cougars their only offensive touchdown of the night. The extra point was good to put Logan up 14-6 with 2:47 left in the half.
On Calloway County’s ensuing drive they were looking at another three and out. On fourth-and-fifteen from their 21-yard line, the Lakers saw something they could take advantage of in the Logan County coverage. Kanyon Franklin’s pass attempt fell incomplete though.
Logan County took over on downs at the Calloway 21-yard line with a chance to open up a sizeable lead. On their first play from scrimmage, however, the Calloway defense forced a fumble to squash the threat and give the ball back to their offense.
The Lakers wasted no time in moving the ball down the field. After a penalty for roughing the passer prolonged the drive, Franklin found a receiver deep into Cougar territory. To the dismay of the home crowd, the clock ran out and the first half came to an end with the Lakers down 14-6.
”I thought we overcame the early penalties better than we did in the Paducah Tilghman game. I thought our kids stayed a lot more focused.” Champion said.
In the second half, neither team could get anything going offensively as the defenses rose to the challenge. Champion was proud of how his team responded to the adversity and mistakes of the first half by regaining their focus.
“We came out in the second half and really cleaned up part of our game. Offensively, we have to get better, but overall our kids kept their heads down and kept grinding and I’m proud of them for that.” Champion said.
Logan County kept the ball in the hands of Blake Wyatt to close out the game as he ran the ball 27 times. By keeping the ball in Blakes’ hands the Cougars were able to keep the clock running. The Calloway County defense was effective as well though, as they got off of the field repeatedly on third down.
“I thought our defense played incredible,” Champion said, “really only giving up one touchdown to a very good Logan County team.”
It was still just a one-possession game when the Lakers got the ball back deep in their own territory with 1:36 left in the game. After a first down pass was completed for negative yardage, three straight incomplete passes turned the ball back over to Logan County with forty-seven seconds left.
The win moves Logan County (3-0 in District 1) into first place in the district while Calloway falls to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in district play. Up next for the Lakers is The Crosstown Classic, as Murray High will visit Jack Rose Stadium on October 30th. The Lakers will then close out the regular season with district foe Hopkins County Central the following week.
