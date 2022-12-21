PADUCAH — Facing the 11th-ranked team in the state, the Murray High Tigers held their own early Tuesday afternoon, but eventually succumbed to the Louisville Ballard’s height and length, falling to the Bruins 81-53 in The River City Rumble Grind Session at Paducah Tilghman’s Otis Dinning Gymnasium/Tornado Alley.
It was the Bruins (6-1) doing most of the rumbling, eventually pulling away from the Tigers (5-5) thanks to guard Gabe Sisk’s game-high 27 points. This came about 24 hours after Ballard crushed the host team by 34 points and the Bruins’ romp through western Kentucky opponents continued Tuesday.
The Tigers stayed in the game early with forward Lincoln English getting six points in the first quarter. Guard Kobe Watson also had five points and the Tigers found themselves down only 18-13, heading to the second quarter.
The undersized Tigers refused to let the Bruins put them away in the second stanza, but 10 first-half turnovers hampered their efforts. English had six more points in the second, but the Bruins widened the gap to 38-26 at halftime.
“I thought we played hard tonight,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis fresh off his 100th career coaching victory Monday night against Mayfield. “Ballard’s a really good team. They’re a state tournament team that has got some really good players. In the third quarter I felt like we got kind of fatigued and that’s when they made a run on us.”
That run saw the Bruins stretch the lead to 58-41. Watson led Murray High in the third with his second 3-pointer of the game, but the Bruins’ full-court pressure was wearing the Tigers down and it showed in the final quartet.
Ballard outscored Murray High 21-12, allowing the Bruins to cruise the rest of the way and hand the Tigers their fourth loss in their last five contests. English and Watson led the scoring for Murray High, each with 17 points. Guard Jeremiah Jones had five, forward Kameron Murphy scored four, and center Zavion Carman managed three points but hit the glass hard again, grabbing nine rebounds in the game after claiming 18 Monday.
Guard Collin Wilson also had three points, while guard Drew May dropped in two points from the free throw line. Eighth-grade forward Harris Moore also had two points on a hard drive through the lane, knocking down two Bruin defenders at the end.
The Tigers are still without the services of their leading scorer from last season, guard Grant Whitaker. Arguably Region 1’s best player, the Bellarmine signee still has not suited up this season. And Murray High will have to be without him next week at the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Murray High will face a strong Cincinnati St. Xavier program in its opener.
But starting at the turn of the year, all signs indicate that Whitaker will be back on the court.
