Murray High vs. Ballard

Murray High’s Zavion Carman (0) soars in against Ballard’s Gabe Sisk (21) in the River City Rumble at Otis Dinning Gymnasium in Paducah Tuesday. The junior center had three points and nine rebounds in the Tigers’ 81-53 loss to the Bruins. Sisk had 27 points.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

PADUCAH — Facing the 11th-ranked team in the state, the Murray High Tigers held their own early Tuesday afternoon, but eventually succumbed to the Louisville Ballard’s height and length, falling to the Bruins 81-53 in The River City Rumble Grind Session at Paducah Tilghman’s Otis Dinning Gymnasium/Tornado Alley.

It was the Bruins (6-1) doing most of the rumbling, eventually pulling away from the Tigers (5-5) thanks to guard Gabe Sisk’s game-high 27 points. This came about 24 hours after Ballard crushed the host team by 34 points and the Bruins’ romp through western Kentucky opponents continued Tuesday.