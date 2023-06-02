Mangold

Michael Mangold has worked with the Murray High girls the past three to four years.

 MISD photo

MURRAY  — When it comes to the new head girls soccer coach at Murray High, not many candidates could have been more invested in the soccer tradition at that campus than Michael Mangold.

He was a standout defensive center midfielder for Tiger Head Coach Jim Baurer during the late 2000s, graduating from Murray High in 2010. He then spent the next 12 years simply helping in whatever way he could with both the boys program. He also assisted wife Lindsey’s Murray State teammate — Shauna Traylor — the past four years before Traylor decided to end her tenure after 10 years and 131 wins last fall.