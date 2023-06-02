MURRAY — When it comes to the new head girls soccer coach at Murray High, not many candidates could have been more invested in the soccer tradition at that campus than Michael Mangold.
He was a standout defensive center midfielder for Tiger Head Coach Jim Baurer during the late 2000s, graduating from Murray High in 2010. He then spent the next 12 years simply helping in whatever way he could with both the boys program. He also assisted wife Lindsey’s Murray State teammate — Shauna Traylor — the past four years before Traylor decided to end her tenure after 10 years and 131 wins last fall.
Mangold was named the new Lady Tigers skipper less than a month ago and he said Thursday that he believes his investment with the Murray High program is something his players can feel as he instructs them, which has already started with off-season workouts beginning this week.
“Now, I’m not going to say (being a Murray High alum) is absolutely ‘crucial?’ Look at (current Boys Head Coach) Jared Rosa; he didn’t play at Murray High (having starred at Marshall County) but he’s the best coach I’ve worked under. But it does help to have guys like myself and (former Murray High teammate) Nathan Crafton around to help carry on the tradition from older generations,” said Mangold, who, along with Crafton, participated in very spirited scrimmages between the current boys players and alums to prepare the current players for postseason play.
However, when it comes to coaching a team, he said already knowing the players is highly important, which is the exact situation in which he finds himself.
“I think that’s a huge deal,” he said, adding that he has a partner for this mission, wife Lindsey. “In addition to having coached with the high school program for a while, Lindsey and I coached a club team for a lot of these high school girls, so this has been a pretty smooth transition from Shauna to us,” he said, adding that Lindsey will continue as the junior varsity coach.
“I know that some (of the Lady Tigers) were worried when (Traylor) left, about having to have a new coach who wouldn’t know them and wouldn’t understand them. I think a lot of those worries have eased now.”
Traylor’s final team was strong. The Lady Tigers were 15-6 and came within minutes of a shot at 4th District queen Marshall County in the title match of the Region 1 tournament before host McCracken County scored a late goal to win, 2-1, in Paducah. The Lady Mustangs then gave Marshall all it could handle in the title game, falling 1-0.
Murray High did lose eight seniors. The good news is that it played many younger players and will return a roster that is still quite experienced, as well as talented. That makes a first-year head coach comfortable.
“I think we have a ton of talent, actually,” he said. “Plus, I’m passionate about the school and passionate about the program and I think that carries over to them too. Yes, we do lose seven or eight seniors but we are returning several All-Region players from last year and others who were just on the outskirts of getting those votes last year. Our hope is to get those players those votes this year.
Mangold said he cannot remember not being involved with soccer. He started in the Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association when he was 4 or 5 at the Bee Creek soccer complex. Then, he played for a club team before donning Tiger black and gold for the first time as a sixth grader at Murray Middle. By his eighth-grade year, he was on Murray High’s JV. He became a varsity player as a freshman.
He actually was helping with the middle school program while still in high school.
“I think it was just about sharing my love of the game,” he said. “I think it comes down to how soccer has given me so much in my life that I just want to give back to it.”
Mangold also had some very kind words about his predecessor, Traylor, who won her only region crown after Lindsey joined her in 2014.
“Shauna had 131 wins? That’s pretty impressive isn’t it?” he said. “Shauna is just awesome. She cares about the game. She cares about the girls and she is just a great person to be around.
“We are friends outside of soccer and, I tell you, we’re going to miss having her over on the sideline. Now, I think she is going to pop in and say ‘Hi’ quite a bit and she will be able to watch some of the games at home, especially our big district games (namely in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic with rival Calloway County and, of course, Marshall).”
And that will mean being able to see Traylor and her three children, all boys.
“Those kids were the unofficial mascots for the team the last couple of years and it’s just awesome to have that,” he said. “All of the girls just took turns playing and interacting with those boys and you can tell they already have a real passion for soccer.”
