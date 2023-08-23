DRAFFENVILLE — In a rivalry of unusual events, it probably should not have been surprising that the first meeting of 2023 between fierce 2nd District soccer opponents Murray High and Marshall County would involve something out of the ordinary.
It came in the form of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Colburn Stadium being turned into a single-match feature, thanks to a dangerous August heat wave that has invaded the area this week. However, there is something else this series has produced over the years, and that is very competitive matches, which the respective boys teams had again Tuesday night as the host Marshals took a 3-2 win in a contest that, par for the course, had a little bit of everything.
There were collisions. Questionable calls and, yes, yellow cards, five of them between the two teams. There also was a lot of scoring, the vast majority coming in the second half.
Marshall (4-3 overall, now 3-1 in the district) took a 1-0 lead with six minutes left before halftime on a Logan Parker header that was disallowed initially before being allowed to stand. Less than two minutes later, Zander Maxlow increased the lead to 2-0.
The Tigers (5-2, 1-1 in district) cut the lead in half with 28:12 left in the second half when Max Rosa found the net but the Marshals once again pushed the lead back to two goals as Maxlow’s second score of the night came after Parker headed the ball toward the Murray High net off a big throw-in from teammate Isaac Reynolds. That came with less than 10 minutes left.
Kellen Crouch gave the Tigers a chance with less than five minutes left on a penalty kick after a foul in the Marshall box, but the Tigers could not draw closer, despite having some good scoring chances down the stretch.
