DRAFFENVILLE — In a rivalry of unusual events, it probably should not have been surprising that the first meeting of 2023 between fierce 2nd District soccer opponents Murray High and Marshall County would involve something out of the ordinary.

It came in the form of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Colburn Stadium being turned into a single-match feature, thanks to a dangerous August heat wave that has invaded the area this week. However, there is something else this series has produced over the years, and that is very competitive matches, which the respective boys teams had again Tuesday night as the host Marshals took a 3-2 win in a contest that, par for the course, had a little bit of everything.