DRAFFENVILLE— Twice, Thursday night, Calloway County’s boys soccer team seemed to have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2nd District Tournament in its grasp.
The first time came in the opening 10 minutes, when the Lakers stunned host Marshall County with two goals and seemed to have caught the perennial state power flat on its feet on its senior night. The Marshals, as expected, snapped out of its funk and responded, taking a lead in the second half.
However, the second time it appeared the Lakers had the edge was in the final five minutes of regulation when Jude Bazzell scored the second of his two goals in the match to tie the match and send it to overtime. Once again, Marshall responded, dominating possession in the first overtime, then breaking through with Jericho Evans’ winning goal in the opening seconds of the second five-minute overtime period to win a thriller, 4-3, and keep the No. 1 seed for the tournament.
“We started really well and we actually had a few more chances at the start. It could’ve been 3-0 pretty easily, but we just missed a shot wide,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team (9-5-2 overall, 5-2 in the district)got goals from Bazzell (off an Alberto Boscaro feed) and Ethan Carson (off an Ivan Damian run down the right side and pass to the right of the box). “But I never felt comfortable. I knew they could come back.”
Marshall (12-3, 7-1 in district play), who has played with a chip on its shoulder since a loss at Murray High early in the season, did battle back. It started with a Logan Parker lob from 25 yards that found the back of the net and cut the lead to 2-1 before halftime. Then, the Marshals used the formula that eventually produced Evans’ winning shot to, first, tie the match, then take the lead. Parker was able to beat a defender to the right side and was able to hit Zander Maxlow with a pass that Maxlow sent into the net for the equalizer early in the second half. Then, Parker did it again, and again hit Maxlow, who drove into the box and scored to put the Marshals up 3-2 with less than 15 minutes left.
However, just as it seemed Marshall would take the win, the Lakers suddenly responded. They started getting drives into the Marshals’ zone and that pressure finally paid dividends as Damian, off another run from the right side, found Bazzell, whose rocket shot tied the match with less than five minutes left.
“We kind of did what’s been working well for us. Ivan was out wide and played a great ball to Jude who was running through the box and Jude had a great one-time finish on it,” Pierce said. “In the second half, we weren’t using our wings enough and were turning the ball over too much because we were trying to do too much.”
Pierce said fatigue hurt the Lakers at the end.
“We were pretty gassed. We’d had several guys that had played the full 80 minutes without coming out and we’re not quite as deep of a team as they are,” he said.
