MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers and the Lady Marshals of Marshall County faced off for the third time this season on Monday night. The Lady Marshals swept the season series after beating Calloway County 67-19 on February 5. The championship of the Fourth District Tournament was on the line as the two teams took the court in the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Early turnovers hampered the Lady Lakers’ efforts to pull off the upset as Marshall turned 12 first-half Calloway miscues into two big runs on their way to a 54-36 victory.
The Lady Lakers opened up the game by scoring the first four points. Elle Carson and Skylar Waller got the scoring started for Calloway as the Lady Lakers got out to a solid start. Over the next 7 1/2 minutes, the Lady Marshals’ defensive pressure forced eight turnovers. The turnovers led to 14 Marshall points during a 17-0 scoring run as Calloway fell behind, 17-4. The Lady Lakers would never pull within 10 points the rest of the contest.
Sunny Clark scored all four of her points for Calloway in 40 seconds to stem the tide for the Lady Lakers. After Clark scored her second basket, the Lady Marshals went on another scoring binge. The Lady Marshals used a 12-0 scoring run late in the second quarter to widen their lead to 24 points. Calloway closed out the half by scoring six straight to pull within 18 points at the half.
Marshall’s Cayson Conner matched the scoring output of the Lady Lakers by herself in the opening half. Conner scored 14 of her game-high 23 points.
Trailing by 18 points at the half to one of the commonwealth’s top teams could have been demoralizing for Calloway. When Lady Lakers Head Coach Valerie Waller and her team emerged from the locker room for the second half, though, they looked like a team determined to let the Lady Marshals know that they were going to fight until the final horn.
Calloway only committed one turnover in the third quarter as they nearly matched their scoring output for the entire first half. Taking care of the basketball led to more scoring opportunities, while keeping Marshall from getting out in transition for easy baskets. Calloway finished the quarter by outscoring the Lady Marshals 12-6.
Marshall pulled ahead 45-26 at the start of the fourth quarter with a 7-0 scoring run. The Lady Lakers would not get much closer throughout the rest of the game. Skylar Waller led Calloway with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Sayler Lowe scored nine points and Elle Carson finished with seven for the Lady Lakers.
Coach Waller was proud of the way her squad competed.
“We knew coming into tonight we had no pressure on us we had earned our ticket to the regional tournament,” she said. “We encouraged our kids to compete for four quarters. I really liked our kids’ effort tonight. We did a much better job handling their pressure than the last time we played. I thought we won 50/50 balls and played with intensity all night.”
Calloway will now compete in the Region 1 Tournament. Girls action in the tournament begins on Saturday at the CFSB Center.
