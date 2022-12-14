DRAFFENVILLE — Fourth District play opened for Murray High began against Marshall County Tuesday night, but for most of the game, the Tigers looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium, as they fell to the Marshals 59-45.
The Tigers (4-3, 0-1 in district play) had a hard time getting open looks at the basket in the opening quarter, while the upstart Marshals (6-0, 1-0) were busy knocking down 3-point shots, three of them. This put the Tigers in a hole early and set the tone for most of the game.
Point guard Drew May provided the offense early for Murray as the junior pitched in seven of the Tigers’ 16 first-half points.
In the second quarter, the Tigers only mustered nine points as the Marshall in-your-face halfcourt pressure was textbook, completely shutting down leading scorers Lincoln English and Kobe Watson and keeping them scoreless in the half.
Watson found himself being face-guarded for most of the night and English didn’t have much room in the lane for his regular interior presence. If not for the heroics of junior center Zavion Carman cleaning the glass to the tune of eight first-half rebounds, the Tigers would have never been in the game. At halftime, Marshall led 23-16.
The end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth found a little spark and scrap from the Tigers as they cut the Marshal lead down to three points a couple of times, but the Marshals ended up pulling away down the stretch with some clutch 3-point shooting late and consistency at the free throw line. The Marshals were 3-for-4 behind the arc in the final period and sank 12 of 17 free throws as well to put the game away.
“We just couldn’t get into a flow,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “It’s a credit to their defense. They do a good job of packing the paint and making you take some outside shots, and we didn’t make those shots tonight.
“We started getting to some good spots, Zavion set some good screens for Drew to get downhill, Lincoln started jump-stopping in between people, and we started making the right decisions. I talked to the guys about making the right decisions when there’s a bunch of people around you and making shots helps some. We played some really good defense (at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters).
English finished with 17 points, all in the second half, aided by a perfect 7-for-7 campaign at the free throw line. Junior guard Collin Wilson added eight points, May finished with seven, Carman scored six along with 11 rebounds. Sophomores Jeremiah Jones and Kobe Watson finished with five and two points, respectively.
