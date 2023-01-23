MURRAY — Head Coach David Brown’s Calloway County girls’ basketball team entertained Marshall County Friday in a 4th District matchup in front of a raucous Jeffrey Gymnasium crowd and gave the fans their money’s worth.
Sayler Lowe’s 23 points and a gritty Calloway defensive effort were not quite enough as Marshall escaped with a 46-44 victory.
Lowe crashed the offensive boards for an easy putback to give Calloway (3-13 with the loss, 1-2 in district play) a 2-0 lead on the opening possession of the game. The Lady Lakers’ advantage was short-lived, however, as Chevelle Henson scored in the post for Marshall (9-10, 1-1) a few seconds later.
The versatile Henson buried the first of her season-high five 3-pointers on the next possession and her second shot from behind the arc gave the Lady Marshals a 17-10 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
The Lady Marshals would not trail again until the fourth quarter.
Marshall was efficient on the offense in the first quarter. However, after seeing the Lady Marshals shoot 50% from the field and 38% from behind the arc, the Lady Lakers picked up their defensive intensity in the second quarter.
Guard Addi Schumacher keyed the defensive effort with great pressure on the perimeter. The lone senior on Calloway County’s team was joined by tenacious guard Jaycee Crouch as the Lady Lakers forced four turnovers and held Marshall to a paltry 4-of-13 from the field.
Lowe pumped in eight points in the second frame, but the rest of the Lakers connected on just one of their eight shot attempts. While their defense kept them within striking distance, Calloway’s offensive struggles kept them from closing the gap and the game went to halftime with Marshall still maintaining a 28-21lead.
Marshall built the lead to eight points when Henson knocked down a three with just over a minute left in the third quarter. Crouch then answered with a deep three from the left wing to key a 7-0 Calloway scoring run over the final minute of the third frame, cutting the lead to 37-36 and setting up a dramatic fourth quarter.
Marshall went to a box-and-one defense with a defender working to keep Lowe from getting the basketball. The strategy paid immediate dividends, creating turnovers on the first two Calloway possessions.
Solid defense kept the Lakers within three points when Crouch ripped an offensive rebound away from four other players and earned a trip to the free-throw line. Crouch cashed in on an assist from Schumacher with another three-pointer from the left wing to give the Lakers a 40-39 lead with 5:50 remaining.
Lowe got loose for a basket for a tenuous 44-43 advantage with 1:35 left in the game. A brilliant backdoor cut earned Marshall’s Laken Shroader a trip to the charity stripe on the ensuing possession. She missed both free throws and, after Marshall got the rebound and missed a pair a bombs, Calloway took a shot at its offensive end with less than 20 seconds left but missed. This created a fast-break chance for Marshall that resulted in Henson’s conventional three-point play to put the Lady Marshals up by the final score.
Brown was proud of the effort that his squad displayed.
“The Lady Lakers battled in a tough district matchup,” Brown said. “I’m proud of the girls and their efforts. We are continuing to play good defense and improving our ball movement. We are continuing to maximize our scoring opportunities inside and out.”
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Lady Lakers.
