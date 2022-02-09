DRAFFENVILLE — Hot shooting from beyond the 3-point line in the second half for host Marshall County handed Murray High its first 4th District loss of the season, 53-50, Tuesday night at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium.
An emotional start for the Marshals (16-8) saw them jump take an early 11-4 lead, Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis to call a timeout just four minutes into the game to stop the bleeding. The Tigers (19-4) would rally and trailed the Marshals, 13-10, at the end of the opener.
An 11-2 run for Murray High would highlight the second quarter for the Tigers, as they took the lead into the locker room, 23-18, at halftime, despite leading-scorer Grant Whitaker being held to only six points in the half. This was due to a combination of pressure defense and uncharacteristic cold-shooting from the junior guard. The Tigers as a team also shot an uncharacteristically cold 28% on 7-for-25 from the floor.
Marshall’’s defense would tighten down even more in the second half as they gave Murray High very few clean looks at the basket, while scorching the nets with 7-for-9 shooting in the third, good for a 21-12 performance over the Tigers. The Marshals led 39-35 after three periods.
The best moment of the third quarter for Murray High came when Whitaker banked a 3-pointer from the top of the key to move into second place in the Murray High 1,000 Point Club, passing former Tiger star James Foster.
The fourth quarter saw the Marshals do just enough to stay ahead until the final horn, but not without dramatics. The Tigers cut the lead to one point with 28.3 seconds left via a steal and breakaway layup for senior guard Caleb Gill. Then, again down by three with 3.1 seconds left, the Tigers forced a five-second violation on an inbounds pass to get one more chance to tie.
A Whitaker 3-pointer from the corner at the final horn dropped halfway down into the net before it squirted out to end the game to the disappointment of the many Tiger faithful that made the trip.
“We didn’t have the offensive flow that we’ve been having the last couple of days,” said Curtis, whose team looked very sharp Friday in a surprisingly-easy 78-51 win over rival Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic. Whitaker’s 40 points led the way to the Tiger victory.
“Marshall’s a good team. They game-planned for us and we need some guys to make some shots,” Curtis said. “If we shoot what we normally shoot, 35 to 40 percent, we win that game, but we didn’t make those shots so it was tough for us to score tonight.”
Murray falls to 5-1 in the Fourth District, but still holds the driver’s seat heading toward the postseason. For their next matchup, the Tigers travel to non-district opponent Hickman County on Thursday in Clinton.
Murray High did have four players score in double figures Tuesday night. Whitaker had 15points, while forward Zavion Carman ended with 12 and guard Caleb Gill and forward Trey Boggess both ended with 10.
Marshall was led by forward Colby Schroader’s game-high 20 points, while forward Kole Sedlock had 11. The Marshals also were 12-of-15 at the foul line.
•••
Lady Marshals easily
handle Lady Tigers
By
ISAAC
BOURNE
Sports Writer
DRAFFENVILLE — The Marshall County Lady Marshals were firing on all cylinders Tuesday night as they defeated 4th District opponent Murray High, 65-22, on their home court at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium.
It was also Senior Night for the Lady Marshals and they wanted to have a big performance for their home crowd.
Senior guard Jada Driver scored 25 points for Marshall (14-5), 23 of which came in the first half. Driver did not miss a single shot, on her way to hitting five 3-pointers in the first two quarters.
Fellow senior Halle Langhi , a forward, fell into the mix as well, putting up 14 points along with freshman guard Skylar Waller, who had 15.
It was simply an impenetrable Marshall defense that held the Lady Tigers (4-15) in check on a night where Murray High turned the ball over 24 times, allowing 25 points off of those turnovers.
The inability to make shots was combined with the strong rebounding of the Lady Marshals and gave Murray High relatively few chances to launch a run of any kind one week to the day that the Lady Tigers had come to Christian Fellowship, less than a mile from the Marshall campus, and upset the Lady Eagles.
Junior forward Alyssa Daughrity had eight points on the night for the Lady Tigers but was held to four rebounds in her battle with the taller Langhi. Seventh-grade guard Kaydence Kindle came off the bench and provided quality minutes, chalking up four points, while senior guard Jade Oakley and eighth-grader Kendyll English both tallied three.
This game puts Murray in fourth place outright in the 4th District. With only four games left on the schedule, the Lady Tigers look forward to a rematch against this same Marshall team in the district tournament later this month.
Commented
