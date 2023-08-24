DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County used its usually stingy defense to hold Murray High in check and win an important 2nd District girls soccer contest by a 2-0 final score Wednesday night at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville.
The win gives the Lady Marshals a firm hold on the district lead as they have now defeated every district opponent once already this season. Marshall (5-1-1 overall, 4-0 in the district) will meet the Lady Tigers (3-2 overall, 1-1 in district play again on Sept. 7 at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.
The match was to have opened a doubleheader on Tuesday with the programs’ boys teams on the nightcap but an ongoing heat wave prompted the twinbill to be chopped in half. The boys played Tuesday with Marshall prevailing, 3-2, in a very entertaining contest.
Wednesday, the Lady Marshals’ constant pressure produced by the 1-2 combination of forwards Zoe Maxlow and Presley Gallimore eventually proved too much for the Lady Tigers.
Gallimore provided what became the winning goal with about 28 minutes left in the first half when she seemed to take the role of a basketball center, setting up as a target near the edge of the Murray High box and battling to keep the ball away from the defender. She then muscled her way from that defender, giving her the chance to fire a shot that found the net from just right of the center of the box for a 1-0 lead.
Maxlow then helped supply the final goal with one of her familiar drives into the opposing zone before finding teammate Anna Robertson with a pass for the score with about five minutes left in the match.
This came after the Lady Tigers had two good chances to tie the match in the second half, only for Marshall keeper Phoebe Ramsey to make quality saves on the plays. Murray High’s Ella Parker had an outstanding night of her own in net, saving 12 shots, including one where she had to dive to prevent a hard free kick from Amelia Boone from increasing the lead before halftime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.