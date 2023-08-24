Flota vs. Marshall

Murray High's Ava Flota (white) is held by Marshall County defender Chase Hill after gaining the inside track to a loose ball, also against Marshall defender Addison Lyles (28), Wednesday night at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County used its usually stingy defense to hold Murray High in check and win an important 2nd District girls soccer contest by a 2-0 final score Wednesday night at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville.

The win gives the Lady Marshals a firm hold on the district lead as they have now defeated every district opponent once already this season. Marshall (5-1-1 overall, 4-0 in the district) will meet the Lady Tigers (3-2 overall, 1-1 in district play again on Sept. 7 at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.