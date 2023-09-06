MURRAY — When a coach is trying to build a program to the point of competing with the top teams, little victories are something to treasure.
They show the players that they are indeed cutting the distance between themselves and the more established programs. Such was the case Tuesday night for Murray High’s volleyball program.
They won a set against 4th District rival and Region 1 stalwart Marshall County. It had been nine years since that happened. However, a slow start against a Lady Marshals team that seemed a bit perturbed with how it has performed so far this season kept the Lady Tigers from having a real chance to do the other thing they have not done since 2014 as they fell to Marshall (4-3 overall, 2-0 in disrict play) in four sets at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray by scores of 25-15, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18.
“I’m happy and I feel like we’re getting better,” said Murray High Head Coach Carey Alexander, whose team dropped below .500 for the first time this season at 4-5 and remained winless (0-3) in district play. “But I would like for this team to realize that they can win, and I’m ready for it and it’s going to happen. I’m just waiting for it to happen.
“They never gave up in any set tonight (including scoring five straight points to hold off defeat in Set 2 after trailing 24-11) and we took it from them in that third set. I think we surprised them and I told the girls after the match, ‘at least they know we’re here now.’”
Known as a defensive player throughout her career, Murray High senior Haleigh Cline showed her scoring ability in the third set as she basically clinched the win from the service line. She had three service aces and at least one service winner as the Lady Marshals, hurt by five service faults of their own, became disorganized and went from trailing only 17-15 to 24-15 by the time they finally ended Cline’s service run.
However, it was not only on Cline ’s serve that Murray High was playing well. The Lady Tigers had several sparkling plays on defense to keep points alive, many of which they won with kills or Marshall hitting errors.
“With Haleigh, she just came alive and energized the team and the team reacted to it,”Alexander said. “We just started digging everything. Everything they were hitting at us, we were getting back up at them. They had a few good hits that they were able to get down (for kills) but that was it because we were playing everything.
“Now, that we realize we can do it, hopefully we can continue it.”
Something else the Lady Tigers did well was simply put serves in play. While Marshall was having major problems with their service game, the Lady Tigers were landing their serves inside the baseline and, though, that really did not cause major issues until Cline’s run, Alexander said it allowed his defense a better chance to be properly set.
And except for a few moments this season, serving faults has not a major bugaboo for the Lady Tigers this season, Alexander said.
“They’re keeping it in play and that’s the name of the game,” he said. “You can’t give the other team points. You have to make them earn their points. We don’t want to give the game to anybody,so getting the ball in play, making the defensive play, being in the right place at the right time, those are the things we want to do and we came together after the first two sets.”
However, there is also another rule of this game that Alexander believes wholeheartedly and that is “hitting to win.” Marshall did that in the final set, feeding main killer Sarah Bremmerkamp on the left side of the front line. She delivered, ripping spikes across the net, usually crosscourt toward the right side.
Bremmerkamp had six kills and her activity seemed to awaken the Lady Marshals as they tore to a 13-5 lead. However, the Lady Tigers did not go away, cutting the lead to four points on three occasions. However, Bremmerkamp would have the final say as she turned momentum permanently toward the Lady Marshals with a dink kill after Cline stuffed her on a block that bounded across the net into the Marshall side. Her final act was more powerful, another crosscourt blast for her final kill of the set.
Cline ended with four service aces, while Macy Chiles had five kills to lead the Lady Tigers. Defensively, is where the Lady Tigers really shined, though, with Ashley Vonnahme getting 10 digs, while Cline had nine, Chiles five and Addyson Robbins four.
Allie Vonnahme had 11 assists that led to scores.
Murray High’s last win in this series came on its home court in ‘14 when the Lady Tigers defeated Marshall in four very competitive sets — 28-26, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22.
