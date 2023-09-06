L:ady Tigers win set against Marshall

Led by senior Haleigh Cline (8), the Murray High Lady Tigers celebrate their third-set win over visiting Marshall County Tuesday night at TaylorGymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray. This marked the first time a Murray High team has won a set against the Lady Marshals since 2014.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — When a coach is trying to build a program to the point of competing with the top teams, little victories are something to treasure.

They show the players that they are indeed cutting the distance between themselves and the more established programs. Such was the case Tuesday night for Murray High’s volleyball program.

Tags

Recommended for you