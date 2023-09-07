MURRAY — Old soccer rivals Marshall County and Murray High will renew acquaintances tonight in a pair of important 2nd District contests at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
In the girls contest at 5:30 p.m., Murray High will look to even the season series with the Lady Marshals after falling by a 2-0 score last month in Draffenville. Murray High will also try to put pressure on Marshall’s district lead as the Lady Marshals already have gone 4-0 against the other district opponents..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.