Murray High tried to upend 4th District baseball rival Marshall County for the second time in three days Thursday evening at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
However, the visiting Marshals were having none of it, taking an early lead on Jase Driver’s three-run home run in the second inning and riding an impressive performance from pitcher Carter McKinney in taking a 12-1 win over the Tigers in five innings. That win clinches at least a tie for the top seed in the district tournament as the Marshals had defeated Calloway County twice last week and end their district season with a mark of 3-1.
Murray High (1-1 in district play) will face the Lakers in a pair of Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic matchups next week with a chance to share the top spot with the Marshals, provided it can duplicate Marshall's feat from last week against Calloway. If the Lakers win just one of those games, Marshall wins the top seed outright.
“With baseball, a lot of times, thee are explanations, but sometimes there are no explanations because the game can always surprise you. Today just didn’t go our way,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing, whose team fell to 9-10 overall on the year, while the Marshals improved to 14-10. “It was a complete flip-flop from the other night (at Draffenville as the Tigers built a 10-1 lead then had to withstand a furious rally by the Marshals in the seventh inning before emerging with a 10-7 win for the Marshals’ first loss in district play). We just didn’t make it interesting at the end.”
Driver’s three-run blast came off a pitch from Murray High’s Cody Garner, who had ended the Marshals’ hopes with a strikeout Tuesday night after they had scored six runs and had the bases loaded. The Marshals got to Garner in the fourth inning too with an Alex Staples double scoring the fourth run and giving McKinney, an intimidating presence at 6’6,” which is accentuated with added height of the mound, plenty of breathing room.
However, McKinney almost found real trouble in the bottom of the fourth. First, he walked the bases loaded. Then, Thomas Renick’s superb at-bat to stay alive at the plate, resulted in an RBI walk that cut the lead to 4-1 with the bases loaded and two outs. However, McKinney, who only surrendered one hit in the game, was able to end the threat by getting Collier Crouch to ground the ball to the first base for the final out.
Perhaps encouraged by this, the Marshals seized control in the following inning. They immediately loaded the bases and a pop-fly single to left from Chase Hayden made the score 5-1 with the bases remaining loaded. McKinney then helped his cause with a two-run single to center on a simple ground ball through the drawn-in infield. Driver would later get his fourth RBI of the day on a bases-loaded walk that made the score 8-1.
The final four runs were produced on hit balls that resulted in two errors and a sacrifice fly.
“We’ve got a good squad and we’ve got a lot of young guys that learned a lot of stuff tonight,” said Rushing, noting that, for this particular group, Thursday was a different animal as far playing big games went.
“This was the first real meaningful game for these kids to have been part of as varsity players and I felt like they were a little tight early. Then, they started getting into a bit of a rhythm and then the wheels just kind of came off.”
